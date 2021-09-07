Microsoft Advertising Announces September Product Releases & Updates

Today, Microsoft Advertising announced its September product releases and updates including video advertising on the Audience Network, disclaimers in ads, flexible IOs and more!

Microsoft Audience Network Video Ads Pilot

Advertisers now have the opportunity to run video ads on the Microsoft Audience Network. Advertisers can leverage videos from 6 seconds to 2 minutes in length.

This ad type is currently being piloted in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. If interested in joining the pilot, reach out to your Microsoft Advertising account representative or contact Microsoft Ads’ support team.

This is a sample video ad placement and not an exhaustive list of all video ad placements on our Audience Network. Video ads on publisher partner placements are also coming soon!

Vertical-based product ads in the US and UK

Microsoft is also now piloting vertical-based ads on the Audience Network. These ads allow advertisers to use their existing feeds to showcase your auto listings, entertainment events, hotels, vacation rentals, and tours and activities in native environments.

To get started with vertical-based product ads, reach out to your Microsoft Advertising account representative or contact Microsoft Ads’ support team.

Inline appeals for product ads

Microsoft is rolling out “Inline Appeals” in the Microsoft Merchant Center, which will provide visibility into any editorial rejections of offers for the respective policy violations in the Store.

The goal is to provide advertisers with an organized summary overview of key policy violations driving major rejections.

In addition, advertisers can request reviews directly from the Microsoft Merchant Center interface.

Once an appeal is submitted, advertisers will be sent an acknowledgment email with appeal details.

Most reviews are completed within 1-3 business days.

Disclaimers in Ads

Microsoft has rolled out “disclaimers in ads”, allowing search advertisers to leverage disclaimers to help manage regulation requirements such as those in Automotive, Financial Services or Health and Wellness industries.

Note that you must create brand new campaigns to use disclaimers in ads, and they’re only enabled at the campaign level.

Microsoft Simplifies UET Tag Implementation With 3rd Party Integrations

Microsoft now integrates with additional third-party apps to simplify the setup of the UET tag. New integrations include: Google Tag Manager, Shopify, WordPress and Squarespace.

If you’d like to use an integration partner, simply select the option that says “Add the tag through a website editing platform” when setting up the UET, and Microsoft will include instructions for adding the tracking tag through your chosen platform.

Flexible Insertion Orders

Microsoft now offers flexible insertion orders. With flexible insertion orders, you can now set open-ended and/or unlimited budget insertion orders.