Microsoft Clarity Announces Natural Language Access To Analytics

Microsoft Clarity announced their new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server which enables developers, AI users and SEOs to query Clarity Analytics data with natural language prompts via AI.

The announcement listed the following ways users can access and interact with the data using MCP:

Query analytics data with natural prompts

Filter by dimensions like Browser, OS, Country/Region, or Device

Retrieve key metrics: Scroll Depth, Engagement Time, Total Traffic, etc.

Integrates with Claude for Desktop for AI-powered querying

MCP Server is a software package that needs to be installed and run on a server or a local machine where Node.js 16+ is supported. It’s a Node.js-based server that acts as a bridge between AI tools (like Claude) and Clarity analytics data.

This is a new way to interact with data using natural language, where a user tells the AI client what analytics metric they want to see and for what period of time and the AI interface pulls the data from Microsoft Clarity and displays it.

Micrsoft’s announcement says that this is the beginning of what is possible, sharing that they are encouraging feedback from users about features and improvements they’d like to see.

The current road map of features listed for the future:

“Higher API Limits: Increased daily limits for the Clarity data export API Predictive Heatmaps: Predict engagement heatmaps by providing an image or a url Deeper AI integration: Heatmap insights and more given the context Multi-project support: for enterprise analytics teams Ecosystem – Support more AI Agents and collaborate with more MCP servers “

Read Microsoft’s announcement:

Introducing the Microsoft Clarity MCP Server: A Smarter Way to Fetch Analytics with AI

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Net Vector