Microsoft Announces pubCenter For Website Monetization

There’s now a new way for websites to monetize with Microsoft.

Just this morning, the company announced the launch of Microsoft pubCenter.

The new web monetization solution is geared towards small and medium-sized businesses to gain incremental revenue.

What is Microsoft pubCenter?

Microsoft pubCenter is a solution that enables publishers to earn more revenue from their websites.

Similar to Google AdSense, website publishers earn money by enabling ads to appear on their sites.

The goal of Microsoft pubCenter is to reduce pain points for SMBs who are

How does Microsoft pubCenter work?

Microsoft proactively took a simple approach for publishers to get started.

To get started, publishers need to add a simple line of code to the website.

The code enables ads to be shown on a site.

Advertisers within the Microsoft Advertising Network then compete for coveted ad space on publisher sites.

Publishers then start making money when ads are served across their websites.

There are safeguards in place that keep websites in control.

For example, publishers have flexibility on items like:

Where ads show on the webpage.

The ability to block content that isn’t relevant to your target audience.

Can publishers use both Microsoft pubCenter and Google AdSense?

Websites that currently use Google AdSense can also use the Microsoft pubCenter solution.

Publishers can use Microsoft’s ads in the same units along with Google AdSense.

Microsoft will serve ads only when they can predict a higher bid for those ad spots.

The fact that businesses can use both solutions instead of competing against each other puts the business at an advantage.

Especially for SMBs, gaining any amount of incremental revenue can help keep the lights on.

Who’s eligible to use Microsoft pubCenter?

While the solution is geared towards small and medium-sized businesses, pubCenter is available for all businesses in the United States.

Microsoft expects to expand its pubCenter offering globally in the next few months, but a firm date has not been published.

To get started, there’s no cost to sign up, no revenue minimums, and no volume requirements to be eligible.

Featured Image: Heidi Besen/Shutterstock