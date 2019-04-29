Microsoft Advertising Introduces Sponsored Products

Microsoft Advertising, formerly Bing Ads, is introducing two new product offerings: Sponsored Products and an update to the Microsoft Audience Network.

Sponsored Products

Microsoft’s new sponsored products allow manufacturers to drive more traffic and conversions for their products through enhanced visibility.

“With this new capability, our clients can achieve better alignment of marketing efforts between manufacturers and retailers. Together, the connections they create with shoppers work harder to drive performance — clicks, conversions, and ROI.”

Manufacturers who utilize sponsored products will also gain access to new reporting and optimization capabilities. Retailers get additional product marketing support with a fair cost split.

Sponsored products are first rolling out in beta in the US only.

Updates to Microsoft Audience Network

Product enhancements coming to the Microsoft Audience Network include viewable impressions and an image upload and management tool to make managing images even easier.

Later this year, the Microsoft Audience Network will be expanded to the UK and Canada.

