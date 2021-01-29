Microsoft Advertising Introduces Filter Link Extensions & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Jess Budde break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

If you are unable to listen on Spotify, check out the video version of this week’s episode on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

On January 26, Microsoft Advertising announced the newest addition to their arsenal of extensions – Filter Link Extensions!

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

This new extension type is unique to Microsoft Advertising and allows advertisers to provide users with direct links to different features of the website, which are categorized under different headers.

With up to 36 different predefined headers to choose from, advertisers have the flexibility to use Filter Link for many different applications to fit their product or service.

It is not breaking news that Pinterest introduced stories back in September 2020, but what they are doing with their stories is groundbreaking when it comes to the social media platforms that have adopted this medium.

Pinterest has recently rolled out “story pins” to a small group of users. These story pins began showing up for select users at the beginning of January, and they are not going away!

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

That’s right, these stories don’t expire after 24 hours.

These story pins can be used as extensions to existing pins, to make a more long-form type of content that is difficult to produce well on the platform itself.

Clubhouse has truly made a name for itself, for better, or for worse, and has gained popularity as an auditory and oral platform for like-minded individuals to come and chat about topics and interests that they share.

The newcomer, Twitter Spaces, has experienced a plethora of bugs in the past, but now with new bug fixes and updates, Spaces is ready to compete.

Some of the updates include a new look when sharing URLs, new controls for hosts to allow listeners to speak, and new reaction emojis for those who may not want to speak up.

In this week’s take of the week segment, Sam Tomlinson of Warschawski, a digital marketing agency, gave insight into the value of having a small agency, versus a large one where a client knows that they are getting the best of the best rather than a large group of people who don’t have as much of a relationship of knowledge of their company.

To some it probably does, but I've seen more and more that larger clients are starting to see the value of smaller agencies b/c they don't get killed with the overhead. It's better to have a smaller team of rockstars vs. a team of 5,000 – 4,950 of which learn on your dime. — Sam (@DigitalSamIAm) January 25, 2021

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Brooke Osmundson and Martin Roettgerding discuss how URLs will override each other within the Google Ads campaign structure.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Yes, keyword URLs override ad URLs. Helpful for DKI ads or if you want to use ad customizers based on keywords. Should not be used for tracking purposes, though. #ppcchat — Martin Roettgerding (@bloomarty) January 27, 2021

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who makes our rules for things you can do in Australia? Not Google!

What the FLoC is FLoC?

Where can I see how my YouTube shorts are performing?

When would you like to schedule your Instagram post?

Why did all this app traffic show up in my Google Display campaigns?

How can I help Twitter to dispel misleading content?

Check out the Marketing O’Clock site to subscribe to the show (and our newsletter!) and read all the articles featured on this week’s show!

Featured Image Credit: Samantha Hanson