Meta Announces AI-Powered Tools To Streamline Ad Processes

In another Big Tech move to redefine digital advertising with artificial intelligence (AI), Meta announced several AI-powered tools to enhance business performance and streamline ad processes.

From the AI Sandbox to upgraded features in the Meta Advantage suite, these innovations promise to catapult online advertising into a new era.

Meta’s latest offerings provide an intriguing glimpse into the future of marketing with generative AI.

Meta’s AI Sandbox

The first portion of the announcement covered the AI Sandbox, a testing playground for AI-driven advertising tools.

Text Variation automatically creates multiple versions of an advertiser’s copy, helping advertisers test messages tailored to different audiences.

Background Generation allows advertisers to create background images for creative assets from text inputs.

Image Outcropping adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple platforms like Stories or Reels, saving advertisers time when repurposing ad creatives.

Meta Advantage Suite

Next, Meta shared new features for its Meta Advantage suite.

Meta Advantage is a suite of automation tools designed to enhance advertising campaigns by leveraging AI and machine learning. It streamlines ad personalization and optimizes results, potentially saving advertisers time and ad spending.

The platform, which consolidated various automated products under a single banner last year, has witnessed significant growth in adoption.

The latest update brings several new features to Meta Advantage:

Businesses can convert existing manual campaigns to Advantage+ shopping campaigns with a single click. This feature, available in the Ads Manager, is expected to roll out across the platform within a month.

Advertisers can enrich their catalog ads with video content, a departure from the previous restriction to static images. This feature is being tested and is expected to launch later this year.

Performance Comparison reports allow advertisers to measure and compare the performance of their manual and Advantage+ shopping campaigns. This feature is already in the process of being rolled out.

Enhanced audience targeting with Advantage+ Audience allows advertisers to provide audience preferences as guidance instead of rigid constraints, opening the door to a broader ad audience. This tool is expected to be more widely available in the coming months.

Investment In AI Infrastructure

Finally, Meta highlighted its investment in AI infrastructure, with billions of dollars allocated annually to build AI capacity for advertisers.

The investment could help new AI-powered tools reach their full potential, benefiting businesses and users.

AI Continues To Transform Digital Advertising

With a commitment to leveraging AI for improved ad performance and user experience, Meta could keep businesses ahead of the curve in the evolving world of digital advertising.

Featured Image: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock