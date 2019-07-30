6 Reasons Why MAC Is the Best Affiliate Marketing Conference to Attend

This is a sponsored post written by MAC Events. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Following the success of last year’s series of international affiliate events, MAC Affiliate Conferences continues its global stops in 2019. The conference will be back to Delhi and Kyiv this autumn.

Each event will gather more than 2,000 guests from all over the world – webmasters, affiliates, top industry experts, affiliate networks, ad agencies, and solution providers.

What’s so unique about MAC events?

Check out six big reasons why you should attend MAC Affiliate Conferences.

1. Efficient Networking

MAC is one of the best platforms to connect with global industry leaders and top digital minds.

It’s also a brilliant chance to establish new partnerships with media buying teams, affiliate networks, and lead gen experts.

Last time MAC gathered 3400 guests from 47 countries and 150 leading international companies.

2. Practical Knowledge

It’s widely known that MAC speakers always present only real case studies.

Top industry experts share their practical knowledge and reveal up-to-date money-making approaches.

Only webmasters who run traffic at the moment speak at MAC events. MAC organizers don’t invite company representatives or coaches to speak, only those who earn money online today.

It’s an awesome opportunity to learn things and dramatically increase your revenue.

All the methods are ready-to-use: already tested and proved to be profitable.

We believe that numbers tell more than words. Here are some juicy campaigns from MAC speakers.

Roman Puzat, an experienced and super successful SEO specialist, made 1 million rubles ($15,200) only on one counter-advertising article about “25th frame” weight loss offer.

He spoke at the last event and shared his secrets with the audience – told everything he knows about traffic informational websites and how to earn money in this niche.

Anton Voystrikov, a CPA app master, expertly promotes CPA apps on Facebook in different niches – betting, gambling, dating, finance, and sweepstakes.

For example, his team promoted one betting app and earned $8,860 in 8 days which made 300% ROI. Voystrikov is a regular MAC speaker and always shares his breaking the mold ideas.

Sergei Gamolia, an education niche expert, successfully promoted the Studybay website on Facebook in the U.S.A. with a 200% ROI.

Gamolia’s team found out that most of the website’s clients are parents who order essays for their children. So he targeted parents of young adults on Facebook – there are more than 13 million people in this category in the U.S.

The results were impressive: Gamolia invested $6,000 and earned $13,422 in three months!

Vitaliy Stetsenko, a skillful super affiliate, made 15 million rubles (about $230,000) only on Ecco and Salomon sports shoes! He ran an affiliate campaign on Instagram in CIS countries and made this amount of money for six months!

At our last conference, Stetsenko covered Google Search and GDN strategies and shared tips on how to make 1,000-2,000 leads daily on Nutra products in Tier 1 GEOs, where each lead is about $10-$15.

Rafael Gabitov (a.k.a. Sensey), the author of FB Bible, successfully promotes different verticals on Facebook – ecommerce, dating, Nutra and many more.

Sensey is always ready to share his new and efficient marketing tricks with other affiliates. For example, he promoted ecommerce offers on Facebook using double monetization method.

The result? 202,899 clicks, 59,371 unique users, and 9,947 conversions for two weeks! This guy knows exactly how to bypass limits, choose profitable offers, and make money on Facebook in 2019.

3. Fantastic All-Inclusive Afterparty

This is truly the main trump card of MAC events: a bright show, a delicious buffet, an alcoholic bar, and hits from the best DJs are waiting for you at the end of the official program.

At MAC Moscow Afterparty more than 2,000 people gathered under one roof – in the biggest club in Europe.

Relax and experience the bouquet of unforgettable emotions.

4. Find Solutions for Your Business

Looking for traffic, advertisers, ad agencies, anti-fraud software or another solution?

You can find whatever you want in the exhibition market! More than 50 companies are ready to help you.

Some of the MAC Moscow guests shared that most companies offered preferential terms of cooperation during the conference.

5. Topic Diversity

Every digital marketer will find something useful at MAC.

Enjoy astonishing topic diversity – SEO, Facebook and Google white hat and black hat strategies, alternative traffic sources, profitable affiliate campaigns, fresh verticals, and actual offers.

Learn how to unban accounts, cloak, bypass limits, and other affiliate tricks.

Discover a wide variety of opinions at panel discussions.

6. Win a Giveaway

For some guests, it’s the most exciting part. 🙂

Last time there were raffled loads of valuable prizes – $1,000 and lots of money prizes – cash and deposits, several iPhones, numerous HDDs, and power banks, Sony PlayStation and many others!

Stay tuned for giveaway announcements in the exhibition zone and give it a shot!

Upcoming MAC Events

MAC Delhi Affiliate Conference

Date : September 3, 2019

: September 3, 2019 Venue: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residence

MAC Kyiv Affiliate Conference

Date : October 8, 2019

: October 8, 2019 Venue: Stereo Plaza

