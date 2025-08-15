Local SEO Best Practices Aren’t Universal: Yext Study

A new Yext analysis of 8.7 million Google search results suggests many common local SEO tactics don’t perform the same across industries and regions.

The dataset, drawn from the company’s Scout Index, focuses on what correlates with visibility in Google’s Local Pack, not just overall map presence.

What Yext Found

Review Management Emerges As The Strongest Signal

The clearest pattern is around reviews. Yext states “Review engagement dominates,” calling it “the most consistent driver of Local Pack visibility across all industries and regions.”

Within the study’s feature rankings, review signals top the list, including review count, new reviews per month, and owner responses.

Businesses with many positive reviews and prompt owner responses tend to outperform competitors.

Industry Differences Vs. One-Size-Fits-All Playbooks

While profile completeness and timely replies generally help, their impact varies by vertical.

Food & Dining: Recent, highly rated reviews correlate more with visibility than total volume or profile completeness. A steady flow of new, high-quality reviews appears more influential than maximizing every profile field.

Recent, highly rated reviews correlate more with visibility than total volume or profile completeness. A steady flow of new, high-quality reviews appears more influential than maximizing every profile field. Hospitality: Photo quantity shows a weaker or even negative correlation with higher rankings. Yext notes that “a smaller set of curated, high-quality photos has more impact than a large, unfocused collection” for hotels and similar businesses. At the same time, hospitality still benefits from strong ratings, clear descriptions, and curated visuals. Quality and focus matter more than volume.

Photo quantity shows a weaker or even negative correlation with higher rankings. Yext notes that “a smaller set of curated, high-quality photos has more impact than a large, unfocused collection” for hotels and similar businesses. Other sectors: The report highlights universal positives such as profile completeness, but stops short of advising identical tactics everywhere.

Regional Patterns

Geography also changes the picture. The Northeast appears less sensitive to many traditional SEO factors, while the South and West are more affected by slow review responses.

Yext calls out weekend response gaps: waiting until Monday can cost visibility, especially in the Midwest.

The practical takeaway is to maintain timely review engagement every day, not just during weekday office hours.

Methodology

Yext’s Scout Index compiles more than 200 structured data points per business, including review patterns, hours, contact details, media assets, social activity, and Google Business Profile completeness.

The analysis covers six industries across 2,500 populous ZIP codes and compares Local Pack placements against baseline Google Maps results.

Study caveats: This research involves vendor analysis using a proprietary dataset. It reports correlations rather than causal effects. Please consider these findings as directional and validate them in your own markets.

Looking Ahead

Yext’s conclusion is: “The one-size-fits-all approach seems to be a relic of the past.”

For marketers, this means testing industry-specific and region-specific strategies. Local search performance appears to reflect differences in both what people search and where they search.

Review management is the baseline to get right. Prioritize the cadence and quality of reviews, and respond quickly. Consider ways to cover weekends where delays correlate with lost visibility.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock