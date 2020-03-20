Get Your Report for Free!
Advertisement

LinkedIn’s New Ad Unit & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Christine Zirnheld Christine Zirnheld
Christine Zirnheld Christine ZirnheldDigital Marketer at Cypress North
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 27
    SHARES
LinkedIn’s New Ad Unit & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]
ADVERTISEMENT

Social isolation can’t keep the Marketing O’Clock team from releasing a new episode!

We’re recording from our houses to bring you this week’s show.

Hosts Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Mark Saltarelli deliver the digital marketing news the community is talking about this week:

LinkedIn Introduces Conversation Ads

The new format allows advertisers to engage with users in LinkedIn messages.

These choose your own adventure ads feel organic to the user and the messages are only sent when users are active on LinkedIn.

Google Webmaster Central Creates New Properties for Events

Added to developer documentation this week, the new schema will allow webmasters to share the current status of their event, whether its canceled, postponed, or virtual.

Snapchat Lens Web Builder

This completely free tool allows brands to create branded VR filters.

Facebook vows to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that Facebook is investing $100 million to help small businesses in over 30 countries.

Then, we have a new segment called Good Vibes & Marketing Wins, where we highlight some success stories from the industry this week!

Then, we answer your digital marketing questions:

  • Who is partnering with the U.S. government to create a COVID-19 information site?
  • What major retailer is slashing its Google Ads budget?
  • When will Google enforce mandatory parallel tracking for video campaigns?
  • Where can you touch up your appearance for your Zoom video calls?
  • Why is Google telling advertisers to expect longer processing times for new ads?
  • How is COVID-19 impacting Google Ads results for different industries?

Plus, do we have the right look to be America’s Next Top TikTokers? Tune in to find out!

Visit the Marketing O’Clock site to learn more about today’s articles and subscribe!

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Samantha Hanson, Cypress North

CategoryNewsSEJ Network
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Christine Zirnheld

Christine Zirnheld

Digital Marketer at Cypress North

Christine "Shep" Zirnheld is a digital marketer at Cypress North & cohost of Marketing O'Clock on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • More Articles
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok