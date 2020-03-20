LinkedIn’s New Ad Unit & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

Social isolation can’t keep the Marketing O’Clock team from releasing a new episode!

We’re recording from our houses to bring you this week’s show.

Hosts Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Mark Saltarelli deliver the digital marketing news the community is talking about this week:

The new format allows advertisers to engage with users in LinkedIn messages.

These choose your own adventure ads feel organic to the user and the messages are only sent when users are active on LinkedIn.

Added to developer documentation this week, the new schema will allow webmasters to share the current status of their event, whether its canceled, postponed, or virtual.

This completely free tool allows brands to create branded VR filters.

COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that Facebook is investing $100 million to help small businesses in over 30 countries.

Then, we have a new segment called Good Vibes & Marketing Wins, where we highlight some success stories from the industry this week!

Hi Greg! Our team is working from home and I want to give my praise to work-collaboration tools @goabstract, @InVisionApp, @SlackHQ, @asana & @Google hangouts! We’re able to meet virtually, stay up-to-date on tasks, give feedback & get work done remotely! — Kim Tomasik (@kay_tomasik) March 18, 2020

We closed a couple new clients who have been in the pipeline for a while! — Collin Slattery (@CJSlattery) March 18, 2020

Closed one new account this week and have a couple clients still beating sales goals for the month online (not due to hoarding). — lchasse (@lchasse) March 18, 2020

I'm spending huge, distraction-free chunks of time on optimizations, especially keyword research, that I wouldn't have in the office. 💪📈 — Taylor Flynn (@TFlynn457) March 18, 2020

Check @calm their business guide to stress & anxiety relief at work during this time — Michelle Ashby (@mylifeMashUp) March 19, 2020

This whole situation has made me feel very anxious, so here are some companies that are focusing on what matters #COVID19 #goodcovidnews https://t.co/sN7IYkRG4J — Andrea Cruz (@andreacruz92) March 17, 2020

Then, we answer your digital marketing questions:

Who is partnering with the U.S. government to create a COVID-19 information site?

What major retailer is slashing its Google Ads budget?

When will Google enforce mandatory parallel tracking for video campaigns?

Where can you touch up your appearance for your Zoom video calls?

Why is Google telling advertisers to expect longer processing times for new ads?

How is COVID-19 impacting Google Ads results for different industries?

Plus, do we have the right look to be America’s Next Top TikTokers? Tune in to find out!

