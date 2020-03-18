Facebook Commits to Helping Small Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook is making efforts to help small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic with several initiatives launched this week.

In addition to creating a dedicated hub for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Facebook is planning to roll out a $100 million grant program.

Here’s more information about each of these initiatives.

Small Business Grant Program

Facebook is investing $100 million to help 30,000 eligible small businesses in the over 30 countries where Facebook operates.

Details are limited at this point, and applications are not yet open, but this is how Facebook’s grant program is expected to help:

Keeping the business’s workforce going strong

Assistance with rent costs

Connecting businesses with more customers

Covering operational costs

Applications will be available in the coming weeks. If you want to be notified as soon as applications open you can sign up here.

Resources for Small Businesses

Facebook launched a business resource hub in direct response to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The business resource hub includes advice for immediate actions to take, a 30-page business resilience toolkit, and a brief quick action guide.

There’s also guides for utilizing Facebook’s products during this time – such as selling products on Facebook and Instagram, and hosting virtual sessions through Messenger and WhatsApp.

Facebook points to some free courses businesses can take to make sure they’re getting the most from its suite of products.

Ultimately, Facebook recommends continuing to build your brand by posting consistently and encouraging customer interaction.

Expect more resources like these on the horizon, as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company has teams dedicated to finding more ways to help people.

“We want to do more. Teams across our company are working every day to help businesses. We’re looking at additional ways to host virtual trainings – and will have more to share in the coming weeks…”

Source: Facebook for Business