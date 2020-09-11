LinkedIn Targeting Available for Microsoft Advertisers & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are back with another episode of Marketing O’Clock.

They’ll cover the biggest digital marketing news of the week and, yes, they’re still talking about Google Ads limiting search query data.

Plus, there’s a swarm of bees in Greg’s yard, but they’re nothing compared to the swarm of influencers infesting the new couples-only adult TikTok house.

If you're unable to catch the episode on Spotify, be sure to watch the video version on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Advertisers in some countries are finally able to utilize LinkedIn targeting in Microsoft Advertising search campaigns at the campaign or ad group level.

Targeting options include job function, industry, and company and are currently only compatible with the “bid only” targeting setting.

Beginning in February 2021, Facebook will impose limits on how many ads a page can run.

Facebook says that having too many ads inhibits the platform’s ability to optimize ads as they never exist in the learning phase.

The limits will be determined by your highest-spending month over the last 12 months.

It should be noted, the limits are fairly high and should not be a problem for most advertisers.

The Ad Library can now filter ads based on when they started delivering impressions.

Anyone who uses the ad library will be able to search for ads on a specific date, in a date range, before or after certain dates, or combine this feature with other filters for a more granular view of targeting.

This tool will be particularly useful for transparency during the upcoming election season.

Microsoft Advertising announced the release of multi-image ad extensions to all U.S. advertisers.

Advertisers looking to add visuals to their text ads will now have the ability to choose between single or multi-image when setting up image extensions.

The desktop version of multi-image extensions will feature the first three images with a button to advance the carousel and see more.

On mobile, just one image will show and users can swipe through to see more.

If you’re still reeling from the news that Google is limiting search query data for advertisers, join us in taking a stand!

Sign the petition for Google Ads to allow advertisers to opt-out of non “significant” search terms if they aren’t going to show us the data.

Our take of the week was delivered by Michelle Morgan this week.

Bad agencies are hurting more than just their clients, they’re hurting good agencies, too!

This is why agencies get a bad wrap. Too many out there just stealing money from people for doing literally nothing. Then when they come to us, we have to act as therapists and coach back to a healthy relationship with an agency. It’s exhausting. — Michelle M (@michellemsem) September 4, 2020

Then, as spotted by Amy Middleton Hebdon, Google appears to have extended Search Partners ad placements to the YouTube search results.

Dear @googleads,

You know that YouTube is a "search engine" for VIDEOS, not WEBSITES, right? It looks like you may have become a little confused. 😧😯

#ppc #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/55lzY8l1CX — Amy Middleton Hebdon (@amyppc) September 5, 2020

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who had the most social app downloads in the month of August?

What is the new “Consent Mode” option in Google Tag Manager?

When you may be able to add a URL to your LinkedIn story.

Where you can (or cannot) opt into Google’s dynamic image extensions.

Why you shouldn’t believe anything you hear from Google’s PAN team.

How large is the gender pay gap in the SEO industry?

If you enjoyed the show, head over to the Marketing O'Clock site to read all of this week's articles.

