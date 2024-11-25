LinkedIn Shares Do’s & Don’ts For Better Post Visibility

In a recent announcement, LinkedIn provided guidance on the types of content that perform best on the platform and insights into posts that the algorithm may downrank.

What To Post

LinkedIn says its algorithm favors content that delivers professional value, including:

Industry insights

Career development tips

Business advice

Professional news

Substantive market analysis

Posts that address industry news, career tips, and business advice are more likely to be shared beyond a user’s immediate connections.

To assist users in creating engaging posts, LinkedIn has launched a creation microsite that provides tips and tools. The site offers ideas for crafting standout posts and building a strong following on the platform.

What To Avoid

LinkedIn has outlined posts that may not be welcome or recommended to the broader community.

These include:

Promotional or Off-topic Content: Posts that solely attempt to sell products or services without offering useful insights or industry knowledge are discouraged. LinkedIn suggests including valuable tips or professional experiences alongside promotional content to add value for readers. Engagement Bait: Content explicitly asking for likes, shares, or comments without adding meaningful value is considered engagement bait. This includes reaction-vote polls, tagging for attention, and adding irrelevant hashtags. Unoriginal Content: While resharing valuable posts is encouraged, simply copying and pasting someone else’s content without adding personal insights is not recommended. LinkedIn advises users to contribute their unique perspectives to make reshares more valuable. Unconstructive Posts: Content that fosters dismissive, derisive, or unconstructive conversations can damage relationships and stifle dialogue. LinkedIn aims to maintain a professional and civil environment for its members. Adult and Sensitive Content: Sharing adult or unsettling content, such as non-sexual nudity or images related to injuries or death, is generally not appropriate for LinkedIn, as it may make some members uncomfortable.

Best Practices For Engagement

To maximize content reach, LinkedIn recommends:

Adding unique insights when sharing others’ content

Including practical industry knowledge with promotional posts

Encouraging meaningful professional discussions

Maintaining civil and constructive dialogue

Looking Ahead

In light of these new guidelines, businesses should consider pivoting from pure promotional content to value-driven posts.

LinkedIn may update these recommendations based on emerging content trends as it continues to monitor user feedback.

