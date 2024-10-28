LinkedIn Launches Free AI Certification Courses

LinkedIn launched three new AI professional certificates today, making them available for free through December 31.
This is part of LinkedIn’s initiative to address the growing demand for AI skills in the workplace.
Free Certificate Programs
LinkedIn is offering three specialized certificates at no cost.
1. LinkedIn Recruiter and AI-Driven Talent Acquisition
- Focuses on advanced LinkedIn Recruiter features
- Covers candidate search strategies and advanced filtering
- Includes targeted outreach techniques
2. Generative AI for Recruiting
- Explores AI’s impact on HR practices
- Addresses DEI considerations in AI recruiting
- Features six courses, including “Generative AI in HR” and “Harnessing AI for Effective Interviewing”
- Led by industry experts, including Dr. Terri Horton and Glen Cathey
3. Generative AI for Learning and Development
- Covers AI implementation in organizational learning
- Includes personalized learning strategies
- Features courses on upskilling and AI literacy
- Taught by professionals including Megan Leatham and Dr. Terri Horton
Additional Free Courses
In addition to the new certificates listed above, LinkedIn is making several existing courses available for free until the end of the year.
Additional free courses include:
- Transforming Business with AI Agents: Autonomous Efficiency and Decision-Making
- Fundamentals of Agentic AI: Business Implications and Ethical Insights
- Critical Human Skills for the Age of AI
- AI for Organizational Leaders
- AI for Managers
- Career Essentials in Generative AI
- Build Your Generative AI Productivity Skills with Microsoft and LinkedIn
- Microsoft Copilot for Productivity
Addressing The Skills Gap
LinkedIn data indicates that 68% of job skills will transform by 2030, highlighting the need for AI upskilling.
In recent testimony before a U.S. Senate subcommittee, LinkedIn’s chief economist Karin Kimbrough stated that companies must invest in AI training to remain competitive:
“A growing number of employers are realizing the need not only to seek out new workers with AI skills but, more importantly, to develop their own AI workforce.
Business leaders who fail to devote the resources necessary to reskill and upskill their AI talent risk falling behind companies who are making these investments and seeing productivity gains from leveraging this technology.”
New Course From Google (Not Free)
In related news, Google has expanded its AI education materials with a new “Prompting Essentials” course.
This course, available through Coursera, teaches you how to use AI in five steps. It covers skills from email adaptation to data visualization.
Unlike LinkedIn’s free offerings, the Google course requires a Coursera membership.
