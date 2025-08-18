LinkedIn Alerts You When Posts Drive Profile Views & Followers

LinkedIn will now notify you when a post drives profile viewers, new followers, and impressions.

The alerts build on the post-level analytics LinkedIn introduced earlier this year.

What’s New

LinkedIn VP of Product Management Gyanda Sachdeva announced time-based alerts that arrive as your post reaches more people:

Sachdeva wrote on LinkedIn:

“When you post on LinkedIn, you’ll begin to receive notifications when your posts drive profile viewers or new followers, alongside impressions. These notifications will come periodically as your content continues to reach more audiences, including at the 3 day and 7 day after-posting mark.”

She added:

“We heard how valuable these insights are to you, so our goal with these notifications is to ensure you’re regularly informed on how successful your content is as it reaches members on LinkedIn.”

The notifications highlight three metrics that already exist in LinkedIn analytics: profile viewers from a post, followers gained from a post, and impressions.

Why It Matters

These alerts help you focus on outcomes that signal real interest.

If a post sends people to your profile or leads to new followers, it’s more likely to support lead generation and relationship building.

The 3-day and 7-day timing also fits how LinkedIn content can keep circulating after day one, so you get a second look at posts that maintain momentum.

Looking Ahead

People managing LinkedIn profiles alongside other channels gain another valuable data source.

Understanding which LinkedIn content drives profile engagement can shape content across all professional marketing channels.

Featured Image: Mijansk786/Shutterstock