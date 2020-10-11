LinkedIn Ads Strategies, Myths & Advertising Opportunities [PODCAST]

Tune in to a special “Marketing O’Talk” edition of Marketing O’Clock on Tuesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. ET to learn actionable strategies you can use to improve performance in your LinkedIn Ads campaigns.

Christine “Shep” Zirnheld is joined by three LinkedIn Ads experts for the most valuable 55 minutes any LinkedIn Ads advertiser will watch.

AJ Wilcox: Founder of B2Linked and host of the LinkedIn Ads Show Podcast

Andrea Cruz: Digital Marketing Manager at KoMarketing

Mark Saltarelli: Digital Marketing Manager at Cypress North and cohost of Marketing O’Clock

Subscribe to the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel and click the bell to receive a notification when the episode premieres Tuesday, October 13.

In this roundtable discussion, you’ll learn the ins and outs of LinkedIn Ads from the experts.

Debunking LinkedIn Myths

Is LinkedIn too expensive for some advertisers?

Can you drive quality leads with LinkedIn lead generation forms?

Can you run effective retargeting on LinkedIn Ads?

Can B2C companies find success on the LinkedIn Ads platform?

Proven LinkedIn Ads Strategies

What are the best ad types to drive quality leads?

What bid strategies should you use to lower CPCs?

How to find your ideal audience with LinkedIn’s unmatched professional targeting.

LinkedIn vs. Google Ads

Can LinkedIn be as valuable as Google Ads?

How to shed your Google Ads mindset to find success on LinkedIn Ads.

Industries and businesses that thrive on the LinkedIn Ads platform.

What Lies Ahead for LinkedIn Ads

What new LinkedIn Ads features hold the most potential for advertisers?

New features our experts want to see added to the platform.

Advice for advertisers using the platform for the first time.

Join us for one hour and we’ll turn you into a LinkedIn Ads pro!

After premiering, the episode will also be available in the Marketing O’Clock podcast feed wherever you listen to podcasts.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North