Key Digital Marketing Trends You Need to Know in 2020 [Webinar]

Are you looking to stay ahead of the digital marketing curve?

Discover the key trends that are shaping search, digital, voice, and omnichannel strategies in 2020.

Join our next sponsored SEJ webinar on Wednesday, January 29, at 2 p.m. ET as Benu Aggarwal, President and Founder of Milestone Inc., presents her yearly “key trends” webinar together with Bill Hunt, President, Back Azimuth Consulting.

In this presentation, you will learn:

How search and digital marketing evolved in 2019.

The planning must-haves for search, digital, voice, and omnichannel strategies in 2020.

Key mobile content trends and must-haves to stay competitive.

How to leverage omnichannel strategies to market your business.

How to saturate your customer journey, purchase funnel, and cross-channel attributions.

Key digital strategies to stay ahead: voice search, chatbots, progressive web apps (PWA), videos, and AI.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!