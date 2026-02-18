How To Set Up AI Prompt Tracking You Can Trust [Webinar]

Getting Real About AI Visibility Tracking

If you’re on the search or marketing team right now, you’ve probably been asked some version of: “Are we showing up in ChatGPT?” or “What’s our visibility in AI Overviews?”

And honestly? Most of us are still figuring that out.

Answer engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews have changed how people discover and evaluate solutions. Yet, we still see a lot of teams approaching AI visibility tracking the same way they’ve approached keyword tracking, and they’re just not the same.

Improper tracking leads to bad data that’s being used to make decisions. And bad decisions can be expensive.

That’s why we’re bringing in Nick Gallagher, Sr. SEO Strategy Director at Conductor, to walk through how to set up AI prompt tracking the right way. The goal is to walk away with a tracking framework you can actually trust.

What You’ll Learn

How AI prompt tracking works , and why the setup matters more than the volume of prompts you’re monitoring.

Best practices for choosing the right topics, prompts, and answer engines to track.

How to avoid common mistakes that lead to inaccurate or misleading AI visibility data.

Save Your Spot

Why This Matters Right Now

A lot of the conversations I’ve been having with SEOs and in-house marketers lately come back to the same thing: they know AI search is important, but they don’t trust the data they’re getting. Nick is going to break down why that’s happening and give you a clear framework to fix it for smarter decision-making.

If you’re trying to measure AI visibility and want to make sure you’re not building strategy on bad data, please join us.

Can’t make it live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on-demand recording.