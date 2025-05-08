How Google Protects Searchers From Scams: Updates Announced

Google has announced improvements to its security systems, revealing that AI now plays a crucial role in protecting users from scams.

Additionally, Google has released a report detailing the effectiveness of AI in combating scams in search results.

Google’s AI-Powered Defense Strategy

Google’s report highlights its progress in spotting scams. Its AI systems block hundreds of millions of harmful search results daily.

Google claims it can now catch 20 times more scammy pages before they appear in search results compared to three years ago. This comes from investments in AI systems designed to spot fraud patterns.

Google explains in its report:

“Advancements in AI have bolstered our scam-fighting technologies — enabling us to analyze vast quantities of text on the web, identify coordinated scam campaigns and detect emerging threats — staying one step ahead to keep you safe on Search.”

How Google’s AI Identifies Sophisticated Scams

Google’s systems can now spot networks of fake websites that might look real when viewed alone. This broader view helps catch coordinated scam campaigns that used to slip through the cracks.

Google says its AI is most effective in two areas:

Fake customer service: After spotting a rise in fake airline customer service scams, Google added protections that cut these scams by more than 80% in search results. Fake official sites: New protections launched in 2024 reduced scams pretending to be government services by over 70%.

Cross-Platform Protection Extends Beyond Search

Google is expanding its scam-fighting to Chrome and Android, too.

Chrome’s Enhanced Protection with Gemini Nano

Chrome’s Enhanced Protection mode now uses Gemini Nano, an AI model that works right on your device. It analyzes websites in real-time to spot dangers.

Jasika Bawa, Group Product Manager for Chrome, says:

“The on-device approach provides instant insight on risky websites and allows us to offer protection, even against scams that haven’t been seen before.”

Android’s Expanded Defenses

For mobile users, Google has added:

AI warnings in Chrome for Android that flag suspicious notifications

Scam detection in Google Messages and Phone by Google that spots call and text scams

Multilingual Protection Through Language Models

Google is improving its ability to fight scams across languages. Using large language models, Google can find a scam in one language and then protect users searching in other languages.

This matters for international SEO specialists and marketers with global audiences. It shows that Google is getting better at analyzing content in different languages.

What This Means

As Google enhances its ability to detect deceptive content, the standard for quality keeps rising for all websites.

Google now views security as an interconnected system across all its products, rather than as separate features.

Maintaining high transparency, accuracy, and user focus remains the best strategy for long-term search success.