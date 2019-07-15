How Digital Marketers Leverage Schemas to Drive SEO & Voice Search [WEBINAR]

The search landscape is ever-changing. Brands and marketers need to catch up and seize the emerging marketing opportunities available today.

Want to know what strategies your business can leverage to be at the forefront of this change?

Join the next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m. ET as Milestone’s Michelle Robbins, Christi Olson of Bing, and VMWare’s Punnyatowa Ghosh discuss top search trends, schemas, and how voice search is impacting online opportunities in 2019.

We will share data from schema case studies, discuss strategies for implementation – especially for large-scale enterprise sites – along with digging into Microsoft’s latest voice search research.

In this presentation, we will cover:

The biggest search trends in 2019.

What schemas are and why they are so important.

The current state of voice search and where it’s going.

Case studies from Fortune 500 companies.

Actionable insights and ideas to take back and implement in your business right away.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Learn how all verticals – tech, banks, auto, hotels, and retailers – are leveraging schema and voice search to increase growth and sales. Sign up for the webinar today!