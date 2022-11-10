How To Hire Top SEO & Content Marketing Talent In 2023 

Are you looking to expand your SEO and content marketing teams in 2023?

Three in four employers report difficulty finding the talent they need, but don’t worry – we can help you secure the qualified candidates you’re looking for.

So, how can you rethink your recruiting strategy to attract, hire, and retain top SEO and marketing talent?

In this candidate-driven landscape, the key is ensuring that you’re offering the benefits today’s digital marketers value most.

On November 2, I moderated a webinar with Shannon Vize, Content Strategy Lead at Conductor, and Tara Fitzgerald, Total Rewards Manager at Conductor.

Vize and Fitzgerald showed how you can set your digital marketing team up for success next year through a winning recruitment and retention strategy.

Key Takeaways For Hiring Managers

High demand + candidate-driven market = Competitive landscape with talent in control of the recruitment conversation.

Ensure your company and job postings are appealing to your audience.

Prioritize the benefits that candidates value most: Inclusive/diverse company culture, work-life balance, career development, flexibility, and competitive compensation.

Consider an entirely off-site work environment for most in-demand roles.

Look For These Top Skills For SEO & Content Hires

Sometimes, it can be challenging to determine if candidates possess the necessary skill sets when hiring a content marketer or SEO specialist.

One way to attract more qualified applicants to your postings is by digging into the specifics of the role.

The most common skills for SEO are:

Google Analytics. Keyword research. Communication. Data Studio (Dashboards). Content strategy.

The most common skills for content marketers are:

Campaign strategy/marketing. Social media. Communication. Customer experience/UX. Editorial.

If you’re beginning to build your SEO and content team, lean into your internal recruiting or hiring agency.

As more business leaders recognize SEO as an essential channel that drives high-quality, high-converting traffic, more companies will hire these specialists as we move into 2023.

There’s a significant increase in the search for hybrid and remote jobs, which underlines the importance of workplace flexibility and workplace environments.

The Average Content Marketing & SEO Salaries For 2023

The data below shows national averages, however, salaries will vary depending on the job description, what industry your company’s in, and the size or revenue of your current organization.

Average Salary Compensation Benchmarks For 2023

SEO Position Early Mid Late SEO Specialist $37,000 $49,000 $67,000 SEO Analyst $39,000 $50,000 $71,000 SEO Manager $50,000 $73,000 $108,000 SEO Director $70,000 $95,000 $139,000

Content Position Early Mid Late Copywriter $39,000 $55,000 $78,000 Content Marketing Strategist $44,000 $64,000 $102,000 Content Marketing Manager* $49,000 $75,000 $104,000 Director Of Content $50,000 $90,000 $146,000

Early: 0-3 years*

Mid: 4-9 years”

Late: 10+ years*

* On average

The location also still plays a vital role in compensation.

Retention Strategies For Organizations

The work environment is critical, and business leaders should weigh the impact that their organizational plans could have on retention rates and how much it will cost to replace key talent.

Know what your talent values the most.

Here are the top reasons why people choose to work for their current organization:

Good work/life balance.

Learning & development opportunities.

A high salary or great financial benefits.

You can navigate implementing something new by considering your team’s culture and demographic fit by knowing what they value most.

[Slides] How To Hire Top SEO & Content Marketing Talent In 2023

Here’s the presentation:

