
In Memoriam: Hamlet Batista Has Passed Away

The industry reacts to the sad news of the passing of Hamlet Batista, CEO of RankSense and a Search Engine Journal contributor.

We have just learned the heart-wrenching and shocking news of the passing of Hamlet Batista.

Batista was the CEO and founder of RankSense.

He has been a VIP Contributor here on Search Engine Journal since 2019 and was also published on many other publications, including Search Engine Land, Search Engine Watch, and Entrepreneur.

He has also spoken at many industry conferences over the past few years, including Pubcon, SMX, and SEJ eSummit.

William Galán shared the news on Twitter just a few hours ago about the passing of his boss.

Batista was known for being an expert in Python, automation and SEO, an innovator, and a teacher.

But above all else, he was a husband, who just celebrated 21 years of marriage, and a father.

We will continue to add to this story as more details become available.

Reaction from the Search Industry

Our community was shocked and saddened upon learning about Batista’s passing.

Generous. Smart. Nice. Beloved. Humble. A giant.

These are just a few of the words used by the SEO community to describe Hamlet on Twitter, after learning of his passing.

