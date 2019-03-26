Google’s Mobile-Friendly Testing Tool Lets Users Test and Edit Actual Code

Google’s mobile-friendly and AMP testing tools have been upgraded with the ability to test actual code.

Previously, these tools only supported the testing of live URLs.

Being able to test code gives developers an opportunity to ensure a site is mobile-friendly before it goes live.

If you don’t pass the test right away you can always edit the code on the fly and immediately re-run the test.

Google shared an example of what the new feature looks like in action, which you can see below:

Some good news to start your week! 📢 New feature in the Mobile Friendly and AMP Tests: they now support code editing 🎉 Try it out and let us know what you think…https://t.co/Ei6gfMpjjk https://t.co/RKqeVb3HAG pic.twitter.com/GlHE2p7qNg — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) March 25, 2019

When using either the mobile-friendly or AMP testing tools you can now toggle between entering a URL or pasting the raw code.

Prior to this update, users were only given the option to enter a URL.

Results of the test are delivered in the same fashion whether you’re testing a URL or testing code. There’s no difference in how the results are presented.

So this is a small but useful update that could end up being an essential step in the development process.

