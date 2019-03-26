Advertisement

Google’s Mobile-Friendly Testing Tool Lets Users Test and Edit Actual Code

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 216
    SHARES
  • 1.6K
    READS
Google’s Mobile-Friendly Testing Tool Lets Users Test and Edit Actual Code

Google’s mobile-friendly and AMP testing tools have been upgraded with the ability to test actual code.

Previously, these tools only supported the testing of live URLs.

Being able to test code gives developers an opportunity to ensure a site is mobile-friendly before it goes live.

If you don’t pass the test right away you can always edit the code on the fly and immediately re-run the test.

Google shared an example of what the new feature looks like in action, which you can see below:

When using either the mobile-friendly or AMP testing tools you can now toggle between entering a URL or pasting the raw code.

Prior to this update, users were only given the option to enter a URL.

Google&#8217;s Mobile-Friendly Testing Tool Lets Users Test and Edit Actual Code

Results of the test are delivered in the same fashion whether you’re testing a URL or testing code. There’s no difference in how the results are presented.

So this is a small but useful update that could end up being an essential step in the development process.

More Resources

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next