Google’s Marvin Clarifies AI Search and Qualified Future Conversions

Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin addressed several advertiser questions about AI Search, Qualified Future Conversions (QFC), and YouTube Creator Partnerships in the latest edition of the Ads Decoded newsletter and accompanying video.

The community Q&A followed Google Marketing Live and focused on topics that have generated ongoing questions from advertisers, including AI Search eligibility, long-term conversion measurement, and creator partnerships.

None of Marvin’s answers introduced new product announcements. Instead, they added context to features Google announced at GML and reinforced how Google expects advertisers to use them.

Google Clarifies How Ads Become Eligible For AI Search

One of the most common questions Marvin received was how advertisers can make their ads eligible to appear in AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Her answer was that nothing has changed.

Advertisers still need to use Google’s AI-powered targeting solutions, including Broad Match or keywordless targeting through AI Max, Performance Max, Shopping campaigns, and Dynamic Search Ads as they transition to AI Max. Smart Bidding also remains part of that requirement.

While that wasn’t new information, Marvin spent more time explaining why Google continues emphasizing AI Max and Performance Max.

According to Marvin:

Keep in mind that the relevance bar is higher in AI Search, and ads are matched to Google’s understanding of the user intent based on both the user query and the content in the response.

As search behavior becomes longer, more conversational, and increasingly multimodal, Google’s systems use that additional context to determine which ads are most relevant.

Marvin pointed to AI-powered matching and text customization as two reasons those campaign types remain central to AI Search. Text customization helps tailor ad copy to better match the surrounding conversation, while Final URL Expansion can direct users to the landing page Google determines is most relevant to their intent.

She also highlighted several controls available in AI Max, including:

Brand controls

Location-of-interest settings

URL inclusions and exclusions

Marvin added that AI Brief is expected to roll out in English in the coming months, allowing advertisers to provide messaging, audience, and matching guidance using natural language.

What This Suggests About Google’s Direction

Although Marvin said nothing has changed from an eligibility standpoint, the discussion reinforced Google’s recent messaging around AI-powered campaign management.

AI Max, Broad Match, Smart Bidding, text customization, and Final URL Expansion were all referenced as technologies that support AI Search experiences. If advertisers are less willing to adopt these AI features, their ad eligibility could potentially be less competitive than other advertisers who are utilizing Google’s full AI suite of tools.

Marvin also clarified that Google’s systems evaluate both the user’s query and the AI-generated response when determining ad relevance. That provides additional context around why Google continues investing in contextual matching as AI Search sophisticates.

Qualified Future Conversions Aim To Capture Long-Term Impact

Qualified Future Conversions (QFC) generated several questions from advertisers trying to understand what the new metric measures and who it’s designed for.

Marvin described QFC as a predictive metric that estimates conversions occurring up to 180 days after an ad interaction. It combines early user signals, such as branded searches, with historical data to forecast future sales.

Google says the metric is designed to address what it calls the “growth gap,” where traditional attribution windows fail to capture the full impact of awareness and demand generation campaigns.

According to Google, roughly 70% of conversions from standard Google Ads campaigns occur within a 30-day click and three-day engaged-view attribution window. That figure falls to approximately 50% for Performance Max campaigns and 40% for Demand Gen campaigns.

QFC aims to provide visibility into conversions that may occur after those reporting windows close.

Marvin also emphasized that QFC is not intended to replace existing conversion metrics. Like Attributed Branded Searches, Google positions it as a supplemental reporting signal that helps advertisers better understand the long-term impact of their campaigns.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited group of advertisers, with broader availability expected later this year.

What This Suggests

One of the more interesting aspects of QFC is how it fits into Google’s broader approach to measurement.

Over the past several years, Google has introduced multiple products aimed at helping advertisers measure value that isn’t immediately visible through traditional attribution. Attributed Branded Searches, Data Strength, Meridian, and now Qualified Future Conversions all point toward the same objective: understanding business impact beyond the standard conversion window.

Some advertisers have questioned whether QFC could overstate Google’s contribution by predicting conversions that may have ultimately occurred through another marketing channel.

Marvin didn’t address that concern directly, but she did emphasize that QFC is not replacing existing conversion metrics. Instead, Google positions it as an additional reporting signal alongside existing attribution, not a replacement for it.

Clarification On Creator Partnership Rights

The last question Marvin responded to was around YouTube Creator Partnerships, and whether advertisers need permission before using a creator’s video in Google Ads.

In short, Marvin confirmed that yes, you do need permission to do so.

Advertisers are responsible for securing the necessary rights before promoting creator content in campaigns. While Google Ads provides tools to discover creators and send partnership requests, obtaining permission remains the advertiser’s responsibility.

Marvin also addressed a common misconception about the feature.

Many advertisers associate creator partnerships with large consumer brands and well-known influencers. Marvin suggested that’s a much narrower view than Google intends.

Instead, she encouraged advertisers to look for creators with smaller, highly engaged audiences, including those covering SaaS, lead generation, and other niche industries. In many cases, businesses may already have creators publishing reviews, tutorials, or product walkthroughs that could become candidates for paid promotion through a partnership.

Looking Ahead

The Q&A answered several questions that advertisers have been asking since Google Marketing Live, but it also clarified where future discussions are likely to focus.

For AI Search, the conversation is quickly shifting from eligibility to execution. Google has been consistent about the technologies it expects advertisers to use. The remaining questions are less about getting ads into AI Search and more about understanding performance, reporting, and how those experiences influence user behavior.

Qualified Future Conversions will likely follow a similar path. The concept is now easier to understand than when it was first announced. As the feature rolls out more broadly, attention will likely shift toward validation. Advertisers will want to understand how closely QFC aligns with their own business data and whether it provides insights that existing measurement tools do not.

The discussion around Creator Partnerships may also broaden beyond permissions and usage rights. Marvin’s comments suggest Google wants more advertisers to view creator content as a practical creative asset, not just something reserved for large consumer brands or influencer campaigns.