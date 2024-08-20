Google’s Martin Splitt On Why Pages Aren’t Indexed

In a recent episode of Google’s “SEO Made Easy” video series, Search Relations Advocate Martin Splitt addressed a frequent concern among website owners.

He explained the meaning behind the “Discovered – currently not indexed” status in Google Search Console.

This classification can be confusing, but Splitt’s new video clarifies the issue.

Understanding The Indexing Process

Splitt first notes that Google typically doesn’t index every page on a website, which is normal and not a negative sign. He then outlines the process a webpage undergoes in Google’s search systems:

Discovery : Googlebot identifies a URL via sitemaps or links.

: Googlebot identifies a URL via sitemaps or links. Queuing : The URL is placed in a lineup for future crawling and potential indexing.

: The URL is placed in a lineup for future crawling and potential indexing. Crawling : Googlebot retrieves the page from the server and analyzes it.

: Googlebot retrieves the page from the server and analyzes it. Indexing: The page either moves to “Crawled – currently not indexed” status or becomes part of the index.

Reasons For ‘Discovered – Currently Not Indexed’ Status

The video identifies three main reasons why pages might stay in this status:

Crawl Priority: Googlebot may be focused on other URLs, leading to a wait for newly found pages. Technical Challenges: Server performance can affect crawling, particularly for large sites. Slow responses or HTTP 500 errors may cause Googlebot to reduce its crawling rate to prevent server overload. Content Value: The most frequent cause is content that lacks substance or quality. If Google notices a trend of inadequate content, it may opt not to index certain pages.

Addressing The Issue

Splitt provides these recommendations for website owners concerned about pages in this status:

Allow time, as some pages may simply be awaiting crawling. Review the Crawl Stats report in Search Console for server performance indicators. Collaborate with hosting providers to address server-side issues. Enhance content quality on affected pages. Improve internal linking to better integrate new content with existing pages.

Why This Matters

The ‘Discovered – currently not indexed’ status matters to site owners and SEO pros because:

It means pages aren’t showing in SERPs, hurting visibility and traffic.

It helps prioritize SEO efforts by showing where to focus.

It can flag broader site quality or tech issues.

Fixing these problems can give you an edge over competitors.

How This Can Help You

To tackle ‘Discovered – not indexed’ issues:

Audit content : Beef up thin pages.

: Beef up thin pages. Boost server performance : Ensure smooth crawling.

: Ensure smooth crawling. Prioritize key pages : Focus on high-value content.

: Focus on high-value content. Improve internal linking : Help Googlebot navigate and understand site structure.

: Help Googlebot navigate and understand site structure. Monitor GSC : Stay on top of indexing issues.

: Stay on top of indexing issues. Be patient: Good SEO takes time.

As Google’s latest video outlines, these steps can enhance your SERP visibility and online presence.

See the full video below: