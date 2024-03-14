Google Confirms: High-Quality Content Is Crawled More Often

SEO professionals have long discussed the concept of a “crawl budget,” which refers to the limited number of pages search engines can crawl daily.

The assumption is that sites must stay within this allotted budget to get pages indexed. In a recent podcast, Google search engineers debunked some misconceptions about crawl budget and shed light on how Google prioritizes crawling.

How Googlebot Prioritizes Crawling

“I think there’s a lot of myths out there about crawling, about what it is and what it isn’t. And things like crawl budgets and phrases you hear thrown around that may be quite confusing to people,” said Dave Smart, an SEO consultant and Google Product Expert, during the podcast.

So, how does Google decide what to crawl?

“You need to do it by looking at what’s known, finding somewhere to start, a starting point. And from that, you get the links and stuff, and then you would try and determine what’s important to go and fetch now, and maybe what can wait until later and maybe what’s not important at all,” explained Smart.

Gary Illyes from Google’s search relations team agreed with this framework.

“If search demand goes down, that also correlates to the crawl limit going down. So if you want to increase how much we crawl, you somehow have to convince search that your stuff is worth fetching,” he said.

The key, then, is to produce content that Google recognizes as valuable based on user interaction.

Focus On Quality & User Experience

“Scheduling is very dynamic. As soon as we get the signals back from search indexing that the quality of the content has increased across this many URLs, we would just start turning up demand,” said Illyes.

This means there is no fixed “budget” that sites must adhere to. Improving page quality and proving usefulness to searchers can overcome any assumed limitations.

No One-Size-Fits-All Approach

“We don’t have an answer for every site,” Illyes admitted regarding crawl prioritization. “If you improved that section, then probably it’s going to help a lot.”

According to Google, the bottom line is to Focus on producing high-quality content rather than trying to reverse engineer a non-existent crawl quota. Earning links naturally and better serving users will take care of the rest.

Hear the full discussion in the podcast episode

