Google’s John Mueller on Optimizing Images for Search Results

In the latest instalment of the Ask Google Webmasters video series, John Mueller goes over a series of tips on optimizing images for search results.

Before going over the technical details of image optimization, Mueller asks site owners to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Don’t optimize images just for the sake of optimizing them.

Mueller recommends starting off with a plan. Consider how you want to be found in image search results and the types of queries people might use in order to find you that way.

Once you have that nailed down, think about how your site can be useful to people who find it after searching for your images. After planning how you’re going to optimize images for searchers, you can move onto optimizing for the search engine itself.

Technical Considerations

When it comes to technical optimization of images, Mueller lists these as the most important details:

See the full video with Google’s John Mueller down below: