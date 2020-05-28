Google’s Core Web Vitals to Become Ranking Signals

Google is introducing a new ranking signal that combines Core Web Vitals with existing signals to better evaluate the quality of a user’s experience.

As part of this update, Google is also making the following changes:

Incorporating page experience metrics into ranking criteria for the Top Stories feature in Search on mobile.

Removing the AMP requirement from Top Stories eligibility.

Despite these changes, Google says it will continue to support AMP and link to AMP pages when available.

The New ‘Page Experience’ Signal

This new signal, which is the combination of Core Web Vitals and existing page experience metrics, is known as the page experience signal.

The existing page experience metrics being combined with Core Web Vitals include:

Mobile-friendliness

Safe-browsing

HTTPS-security

Intrusive interstitial guidelines

“The page experience signal measures aspects of how users perceive the experience of interacting with a web page. Optimizing for these factors makes the web more delightful for users across all web browsers and surfaces, and helps sites evolve towards user expectations on mobile.”

When Will These Changes Happen?

There is no need to take immediate action, Google says, as these changes will not happen before next year.

Google will provide at least 6 months notice before they are rolled out.

The company is simply giving site owners a heads up in an effort to keep people informed about ranking changes as early as possible.

More About Core Web Vitals

Core Web Vitals, a set of metrics related to speed, responsiveness and visual stability, were introduced earlier this month to help site owners measure user experience on the web.

As Google puts it:

“Core Web Vitals are a set of real-world, user-centered metrics that quantify key aspects of the user experience. They measure dimensions of web usability such as load time, interactivity, and the stability of content as it loads (so you don’t accidentally tap that button when it shifts under your finger – how annoying!)”

For more details about Core Web Vitals, see our full report from when they were first introduced.

See: Google’s Top 3 Metrics for Evaluating User Experience

Core Web Vitals & Ranking

By adding Core Web Vitals as ranking factors, combined with other page experience signals, Google aims to help more site owners provide experiences users enjoy.

SEOs and site owners can use a variety of Google’s own tools to measure Core Web Vitals, including:

Search Console

PageSpeed Insights

Lighthouse

And more

Google is also working with third-parties to bring Core Web Vitals to other tools.

When it comes to ranking pages based on page experience, Google says it will prioritize pages with the best information overall.

“A good page experience doesn’t override having great, relevant content. However, in cases where there are multiple pages that have similar content, page experience becomes much more important for visibility in Search.”

Source: Google

Image Credits: Google