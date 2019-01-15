Google & WordPress Are Offering Early Access to Newspack

Google and Automattic/WordPress are giving news organizations the opportunity to apply for early access to Newspack.

Applications must be submitted by February 1st, so if you’re interested do not hesitate to get that application in.

Newspack is a news publishing platform being developed by Google and WordPress.com. You can learn more about it here.

Small and medium-sized digital news organizations are eligible to apply to become charter participants in the development of the platform.

Newspack is scheduled to launch in beta form near the end of July 2019.

Here is some information that organizations should know before applying for early access.

What You Should Know Before Applying

There are fees associated with using Newspack, however, it will be fully funded by Automattic throughout the development period.

After the development period, which extends through January 2020, operating fees range from $1,000 and $2,000 per month.

Successful applicants will have an opportunity to discuss their options at the end of the development period.

Lastly, a specific set of requirements need to be met in order to be considered for early access.

Requirements for Early Access to Newspack

Consideration will be given to sites that have demonstrated both editorial and financial success in their markets.

Sites whose models may have applicability to other digital news organizations; and/or sites that have run up against significant technical challenges may also be considered.

Preference will be given to applicants already using WordPress. Exceptions may be made for sites that can be easily migrated to WordPress.

The following requirements must also be met:

Ability to articulate a clear editorial and business approach to the development and growth of their site.

Sites should be designed to meet the news and/or information needs of a distinct geographic region or distinct subject area of coverage.

Sites should be producing original content and not be a pure aggregator.

Sites that are principally designed for audio or video news reporting will not be considered.

Sites need to prove they will continue to be in operation for at least the next 12 months.

Candidates must commit to participating in a bi-weekly video call.

Candidates must commit to migrating their operating site to the Newspack platform at the conclusion of the initial six-month development period.

Keep in mind that these requirements are for organizations applying for early access to Newspack.

These requirements do not need to be met in order to use the platform once it fully launches.

Organizations interested in applying for early access can do so here.

More Resources

Category NewsTools