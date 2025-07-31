Google URL Removal Bug Enabled Attackers To Deindex URLs

Google recently fixed a bug that enabled anyone to anonymously use an official Google tool to remove any URL from Google search and get away with it. The tool had the potential to be used to devastate competitor rankings by removing their URLs completely from Google’s index. The bug was known by Google since 2023 but until now Google hadn’t taken action to fix it.

Tool Exploited For Reputation Management

A report by the Freedom of the Press Foundation recounted the case of a tech CEO who had employed numerous tactics to “censor” negative reporting by a journalist, ranging from legal action to identify the reporter’s sources, an “intimidation campaign” via the San Francisco city attorney and a DMCA takedown request.

Through it all, the reporter and the Freedom of the Press Foundation prevailed in court, and the article at the center of the actions remained online until it began getting removed through abuse of Google’s Remove Outdated Content tool. Restoring the web page with Google Search Console was easy, but the abuse continued. This led to opening a discussion on the Google Search Console Help Community.

The person posted a description of what was happening and asked if there was a way to block abuse of the tool. The post alleged that the attacker was choosing a word that was no longer in the original article and using that as the basis for claiming an article is outdated and should be removed from Google’s search index.

This is what the report on Google’s Help Community explained:

“We have a dozen articles that got removed this way. We can measure it by searching Google for the article, using the headline in quotes and with the site name. It shows no results returned. Then, we go to GSC and find it has been “APPROVED” under outdated content removal. We cancel that request. Moments later, the SAME search brings up an indexed article. This is the 5th time we’ve seen this happen.”

Four Hundred Articles Deindexed

What was happening was an aggressive attack against a website, and Google apparently was unable to do anything to stop the abuse, leaving the user in a very bad position.

In a follow-up post, they explained the devastating effect of the sustained negative SEO attack:

“Every week, dozens of pages are being deindexed and we have to check the GSC every day to see if anything else got removed, and then restore that. We’ve had over 400 articles deindexed, and all of the articles were still live and on our sites. Someone went in and submitted them through the public removal tool, and they got deindexed.”

Google Promised To Look Into It

They asked if there was a way to block the attacks, and Google’s Danny Sullivan responded:

“Thank you — and again, the pages where you see the removal happening, there’s no blocking mechanism on them.”

Danny responded to a follow-up post, saying that they would look into it:

“The tool is designed to remove links that are no longer live or snippets that are no longer reflecting live content. We’ll look into this further.”

How Google’s Tool Was Exploited

The initial report said that the negative SEO attack was leveraging changed words within the content to file a successful outdated content removal. But it appears that they later discovered that another attack method was being used.

Google’s Outdated Content Removal tool is case-sensitive, which means that if you submit a URL containing an uppercase letter, the crawler will go out to specifically check for the uppercase version, and if the server returns a 404 Not Found error response, Google will remove all versions of the URL.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation writes that the tool is case insensitive, but that’s not entirely correct because if it were insensitive, the case wouldn’t matter. But the case does matter, which means that it is case sensitive.

By the way, the victim of the attack could have created a workaround by rewriting all requests for uppercase URLs to lowercase and enforcing lowercase URLs across the entire website.

That’s the flaw the attacker exploited. So, while the tool was case sensitive, at some point in the system Google’s removal system is case agnostic, which resulted in the correct URL being removed.

Here’s how the Freedom of the Press Foundation described it:

“Our article… was vanished from Google search using a novel maneuver that apparently hasn’t been publicly well documented before: a sustained and coordinated abuse of Google’s “Refresh Outdated Content” tool. This tool is supposed to allow those who are not a site’s owner to request the removal from search results of web pages that are no longer live (returning a “404 error”), or to request an update in search of web pages that display outdated or obsolete information in returned results. However, a malicious actor could, until recently, disappear a legitimate article by submitting a removal request for a URL that resembled the target article but led to a “404 error.” By altering the capitalization of a URL slug, a malicious actor apparently could take advantage of a case-insensitivity bug in Google’s automated system of content removal.”

Other Sites Affected By Thes Exploit

Google responded to the Freedom of the Press Foundation and admitted that this exploit did, in fact, affect other sites.

They are quoted as saying the issue only impacted a “tiny fraction of websites” and that the wrongly impacted sites were reinstated.

Google responded by email to note that this bug has been fixed.