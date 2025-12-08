Google Tests Social Channel Insights In Search Console

Google announced a new experimental feature in Search Console that lets websites see how their social channels perform in Google Search results.

The update expands the Search Console Insights report to include performance data for social profiles Google has automatically associated with a website. You can now view search performance for your websites and connected social channels in one place.

What’s New

The feature adds several metrics for each connected social channel.

Total reach shows clicks and impressions driving traffic from Google to your social profiles. Content performance displays your top social pages and identifies which are trending up or down.

The search queries section reveals which terms lead users to your social profiles, along with trending queries. Audience location breaks down clicks by country.

Google is rolling this out as an experiment to a limited set of websites. At this stage, the insights are only available for sites and channels that Search Console has automatically identified and matched.

If you’re included in the test, you’ll see a prompt in Search Console Insights asking you to add the detected social channels.

Why This Matters

Until now, managing a website and social profiles meant tracking their search performance separately. This update gives you a combined view without switching between tools.

The feature could help you understand which social content drives search visibility and how your audience discovers your social profiles through Google. Seeing trending queries and content in one dashboard makes it easier to spot patterns across your digital presence.

Looking Ahead

Google is collecting feedback through thumbs up/down buttons in the interface and a “Submit feedback” link. Since this is an early experiment, the feature could change or expand based on user input.

For now, you can’t manually add social channels. The system only works with profiles Google has automatically detected and linked to your property. If you don’t see the prompt in Search Console Insights, your site isn’t part of the initial test group.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock