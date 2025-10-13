Google Tests “Analytics Advisor” Inside GA4, According To Reports

Some GA4 users are reporting that a new conversational interface called Analytics Advisor is appearing inside Google Analytics.

The sighting comes from analytics consultant Himanshu Sharma, who posted screenshots on X:

📢 🥳 Google has begun rolling out 'Analytics Advisor' to standard GA4 properties, marking the most significant update in GA4’s history since its launch. This is the GA4 built-in Conversational AI Agent. It displays intermediate reasoning to make its logic more transparent,… pic.twitter.com/4rv7BYF2Oj — Himanshu Sharma (@analyticsnerd) October 10, 2025

What We Know So Far

A welcome card in the screenshot lists three functions:

Answering data questions with single-number answers and visualizations. Pointing you to the most appropriate report. Providing educational guidance based on relevant documentation.

The interface appears as a chat entry point inside a GA4 property.

Google hasn’t issued a help-center article or “What’s New” note for Analytics Advisor, and there is no formal announcement detailing availability, eligibility, or timelines.

Background

At Google Marketing Live, Google described agentic AI tools coming to Ads and Analytics, including a “data expert” for Analytics that surfaces insights and helps troubleshoot issues.

Google said:

“In Google Analytics, the data expert will proactively show insights and trends, plus enable easy data exploration with simple visuals for improved decision-making and performance. These new capabilities will also help marketers troubleshoot campaign issues.”

The company also previewed a separate Marketing Advisor agent for marketers. Analytics Advisor in GA4 would be consistent with that direction, though Google hasn’t connected these names publicly.

Why It Matters

If this interface rolls out broadly, it could lower the effort required to get quick answers from GA4, especially for teams still learning the product’s structure.

The transparent, step-by-step answers shown in the screenshot may also help you check how an answer was derived before acting on it.

What We Don’t Know Yet

Key details remain unclear, including:

Rollout scope, property eligibility, and regional availability

Whether this is an experiment, staged rollout, or permanent feature

Data handling, controls, and any opt-out settings

We will update this story if Google publishes documentation or confirms details.

Looking Ahead

Check your GA4 properties for a new chat icon or welcome card labeled Analytics Advisor.

If it appears, test on non-sensitive questions first and compare responses to your existing reports before relying on it for decisions.

Featured Image: Mamun_Sheikh/Shutterstock