Google Surveys Is Shutting Down; Here Are 6 Alternatives

Google announces it’s shutting down market research product Google Surveys. The service will be unavailable after November 1, and users will have another month to download historical data.

Google began informing users about the impending Surveys shutdown this week, sending out emails that look like the one below:

Nooo…Google Surveys is getting killed?? Say it isn’t so. pic.twitter.com/7v3dFlggJL — Sucharita Kodali (@smulpuru) September 20, 2022

A link in the email leads to a Google help page with a full Q&A on the sunset of Surveys.

Answering the question, “why is Surveys being sunset?” Google hints at plans to repackage the service and offer it to customers through Google Ads.

On the help page, Google states (emphasis mine):

“While we believe in our mission of enabling businesses of all sizes to run custom market research with an easy to use and affordable tool, we do not believe the existing product is the best way to do this going forward. The Surveys team will be working to find new ways to bring the scale & insights of our research network to customers via Google Ads products for advertiser, customer, and market research.”

As Google has no immediate plans to offer a replacement, at the end of this article, we’ve listed six alternatives to Google Surveys you can look into.

Before we get to that, let’s briefly review other essential information regarding the Surveys shutdown.

Google Surveys Shutting Down – What You Need To Know

The last day to access Google Surveys is November 1.

Your last opportunity to download historical data is December 1.

If you have a recent survey that has not or will not be completed by November 1, you can request a refund.

Google Opinion Rewards for publishers will no longer serve new surveys on websites as of Dec 1. The Google Opinion Rewards App isn’t going away, however.

The shutdown of Google Surveys does not impact Google Forms, which is a separate service.

6 Alternatives To Google Surveys

If Google Surveys was a valuable component of your business, you’re likely in need of an alternative.

Here are six similar products you can look into to decide which suits your business needs.

Please be advised these are not ranked in any order, and we are not recommending any of the products listed below. These are suggestions to use as starting points for additional research.

Formsort: Offers a free tier with basic functionality and a paid tier with premium features. Tally: Claims to offer 99% of features for free, though many additional customization options are available with a monthly subscription. WordForms: Offers a limited free tier and two levels of paid subscriptions. Typeform: Offers a basic free tier and multiple levels of paid subscriptions to different business needs. 123 Form Builder: Offers a basic free tier and several levels of paid subscriptions. Appinio: A premium solution for surveying highly specific target groups. There are no free tiers for this one.

