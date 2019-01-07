Google Shopping Lets Merchants Add Full Product Pages to Listings

An update to Google Manufacturer Center gives advertisers the ability to add product pages to Google Shopping listings.

In addition, advertisers also have access to new analytics capabilities to measure their results.

Product Pages on Google Shopping

Google Shopping merchants can now populate their listings with product pages.

Merchants can use product pages to highlight product features and capabilities in full detail.

Google has partnered with WebCollage to provide content for product pages.

According to Google, WebCollage has seen 10 percent more conversions for their clients when more visual content is shown at retailers based on an A/B test.

Eventually, manufacturers will have the ability to upload their own content to Manufacturer Center.

Updates to Analytics in Manufacturer Center

Google is launching new analytics capabilities in Manufacturer Center that will provide merchants with a better understanding of how ads for their products are performing.

With this data, merchants can learn how their ads are appearing, which can help them make more informed decisions.

New analytics include:

Performance trends like top performing product groups and significant changes in performance or price.

Insights on product variants like top search terms for your products and average price trends.

Product group stats like which competitor’s brands and products appear most often with yours.

The new analytics data is available to all brands in Manufacturer Center after adding specific attributes to product data.

More Resources