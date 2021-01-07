Google Search Patents 2020: The Mega-Post Roundup

Hello and welcome to our great, big, mega-post round-up of Google Search patents from 2020.

Throughout the year, I spend time collecting and writing about Google Search patents that are of interest to the SEO community. I also write about the interesting ones every now and again here on Search Engine Journal.

Now that we’ve made it to 2021 (thank goodness), I wanted to share the entire 2020 collection with you.

They’re grouped to make things easier and so that if you’d like to do some research in a particular area, you can dig in.

And that’s the thing, really — nobody reads these for fun! Well, I do, but I’m strange (so the missus tells me).

It’s all about trying to learn more about various aspects of information retrieval and Google’s algorithm. I hope you find it useful.

Google Assistant

Authorship

Conversational Search / Voice

Discover

Entities

Image Search

Indexing

Knowledge Graph

Local

Links

Machine Learning

Mobile

NLP

Neural Networks

Personalization

Predictive

Query Classification

Ranking / Scoring

Recommendation Engine

Searching

Semantic

Social Networking

Spam

Temporal

Vectors

Videos

And there we have it.

Whew, what a workout!

Next up, I’ll be sharing some of the odd, non-search related patents Google was awarded in 2020. Just for fun.

Then we’re back on with the new Google Search Patents for 2021.

Stay geeky out there!

