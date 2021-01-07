Google Search Patents 2020: The Mega-Post Roundup

Hello and welcome to our great, big, mega-post round-up of Google Search patents from 2020.
Throughout the year, I spend time collecting and writing about Google Search patents that are of interest to the SEO community. I also write about the interesting ones every now and again here on Search Engine Journal.
Now that we’ve made it to 2021 (thank goodness), I wanted to share the entire 2020 collection with you.
They’re grouped to make things easier and so that if you’d like to do some research in a particular area, you can dig in.
And that’s the thing, really — nobody reads these for fun! Well, I do, but I’m strange (so the missus tells me).
It’s all about trying to learn more about various aspects of information retrieval and Google’s algorithm. I hope you find it useful.
Google Assistant
- Implementations for voice assistant on devices
- Proactive virtual assistant
- Invoking an automated assistant to perform multiple tasks through an individual command
- Tailoring an interactive dialog application based on creator provided content
- Automated assistants that accommodate multiple age groups and/or vocabulary levels
- State-dependent query response
- Detecting and correcting potential errors in user behavior
- Systems, methods, and apparatus for providing image shortcuts for an assistant application
- Virtual assistant generation of group recommendations
- Determining state of automated assistant dialog
Authorship
Conversational Search / Voice
- Biasing voice correction suggestions
- Speech recognition with attention-based recurrent neural networks
- Speech endpointing based on word comparisons
- End of query detection
- Search-based dynamic voice activation
- Word-level correction of speech input
- Systems and methods for recognizing user speech
- Customizing actions based on contextual data and voice-based inputs
- Speech recognition and summarization
- Speech recognition with parallel recognition tasks
- Detecting and suppressing voice queries
- Automated speech recognition using language models that selectively use domain-specific model components
- Recognizing accented speech
Discover
Entities
- Entity-based searching with content selection
- Structured entity information page
- Entity display priority in a distributed geographic information system
- Surfacing live events in search results
- Identifying a level of relevancy of a keyword cluster related to an event category for a given time period relative to the event
- Entity disambiguation in a mobile environment
- Selecting textual representations for entity attribute values
- Generating ranked lists of entities
- Modeling personal entities on a mobile device using embedding
- Querying a data graph using natural language queries
Image Search
- Architecture for responding to visual query
- Digital supplement association and retrieval for visual search
- Systems and methods for locating image data for selected regions of interest
- Efficient image analysis
- Image search query predictions by a keyboard
- Images for query answers
Indexing
Knowledge Graph
Local
- Three-dimensional annotations for street view data
- Attaching visible networks for synchronous local search results
- Suggestion refinement
- Image retrieval with deep local feature descriptors and attention-based keypoint descriptors
- Automatic continued search
- Generation of enhanced search results
Links
- Personalization of web search results using term, category, and link-based user profiles
- Generating textual summary about physical location based on computing interactions pertaining to physical location
- Geocoding personal information
Machine Learning
- Multi-task learning using knowledge distillation
- Training distilled machine learning models
- Regularization of machine learning models
- Machine learning system and method of classifying an application link as broken or working
- Personal search result identifying a physical location previously interacted with by a user
- Selecting content items using reinforcement learning
- Searchable index
- Machine learning to identify opinions in documents
- Robotic grasping prediction using neural networks and geometry aware object representation
Mobile
NLP
Neural Networks
- Training a document classification neural network
- Complex evolution recurrent neural networks
- End-to-end text-to-speech conversion
- Category learning neural networks
- Processing images using deep neural networks
- Skimming text using recurrent neural networks
- Neural network processor
- Generating larger neural networks
- Determining orders of execution of a neural network
- Robotic grasping prediction using neural networks and geometry aware object representation
Personalization
- Detecting and correcting potential errors in user behavior
- Personal search result identifying a physical location previously interacted with by a user
- Discovery of unique entities across multiple devices
- Dynamic and personalized filtering of media content
- Personalized search results
- Personalization of web search results using term, category, and link-based user profiles
Predictive
Query Classification
- Query modification based on non-textual resource context
- Generating elements of answer-seeking queries and elements of answers
- Classification of offensive words
- Query suggestion templates
- Sentiment-based classification of media content
Ranking / Scoring
- Contextual ranking of photos and text in search
- Selectively modifying scores of youth-oriented content search results
- Scoring content based on social interaction
- Information ranking based on properties of a computing device
- Detection of popular content with narrow appeal
Recommendation Engine
Searching
- Identifying teachable moments for contextual search
- Navigation system and methods for generating enhanced search results
- Determining search queries for obtaining information during a user experience of an event
- Performing multiple related searches
- System and method for improving access to search results
- Methods, systems, and media for presenting related media content items
- Synthesis of webpage snippets using sub-pages of the webpage
- Determining a set of steps responsive to a how-to query
- Enhancing sitelinks with creative content
- Television related searching
- Search engine
- Answer facts from structured content
- Dynamic determination of filters for flight search results
- Generation of enhanced search results
Semantic
Social Networking
Spam
Temporal
Vectors
Videos
- Providing an indication of highlights in a video content item
- Automatic detection of zones of interest in a video
- Generating theme-based videos
- Displaying information related to content playing on a device
- Methods, systems, and media for providing video content suitable for audio-only playback
- Detecting similar live streams ingested ahead of the reference content
- Conditional display of hyperlinks in a video
- Detecting multiple parts of a screen to fingerprint to detect abusive uploading videos
- Relevance-based image selection
- Methods, systems, and media for providing video content suitable for audio-only playback
- Methods and systems for person detection in a video feed
- Detecting actions to discourage recognition
- Systems and methods of person recognition in video streams
- Learning highlights using event detection
- Detection of popular content with narrow appeal
And there we have it.
Whew, what a workout!
Next up, I’ll be sharing some of the odd, non-search related patents Google was awarded in 2020. Just for fun.
Then we’re back on with the new Google Search Patents for 2021.
Stay geeky out there!
Image Credits
Featured image by author, January 2021