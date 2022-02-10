Google Search Data Reveals Top Trending Careers

A report from Google looks into search data to discover what careers people are pursuing following a record number of resignations over the past year.

The report begins by highlighting that the “Great Resignation” isn’t limited to USA.

Based on searches for “how to leave your job,” the top countries participating in this movement include (in order):

Philippines South Africa USA Australia UK

In an effort to learn what workers are planning to do next, Google analyzed searches around the phrase “how to become,” such as “how to become an SEO.”

That’s just an example, as SEO isn’t among the top 10 career paths.

Though that may be good news for people currently in the field, as they won’t suddenly be competing with an influx of aspiring search professionals.

The top career paths people are turning to are more traditional, in fields such as real estate, skilled trades, and public services.

Here are some highlights from Google’s report.

Top 10 Jobs People Want According To Google Search Data

The most-searched “how to become” jobs — from January 2021-January 2022 — include:

Real estate agent Flight attendant Notary Therapist Pilot Firefighter Personal trainer Psychiatrist Physical therapist Electrician

Digging deeper into the data, Google pulled out regional trends within the United States:

“People in the South and Midwest were interested in becoming a notary (with the exception of several Appalachian states). Large portions of the Northeast, Northern Midwest and Western U.S. were interested in real estate careers. Notably, only two states’ most-searched jobs did not include notary, real estate agent, electrician or pilot: New Mexico, where people were most interested in becoming a flight attendant, and Montana, where people sought information about personal training over any other profession.”

In addition to analyzing data for “how to become” search queries, Google also looked at the training program people are searching for to advance their skills.

Top Trending Professional Certifications & Training Programs

These are the top trending professional certifications and training programs in the United States, based on search data from January 2021-January 2022:

Google data analytics professional certificate NCMA certification Child development associate certification Eyelash technician training program Electrician training program Real estate training program Barber training program

SEO Tips For Employers

Are you seeking candidates for positions in any of these top trending fields?

You can make it easier for people to find opportunities by utilizing structured data for job postings.

Can candidates apply for the job directly on your website?

If you offer a short a straightforward application process, you can make your job postings stand out even more.

In addition to the standard structured data for job postings, you can use a special type of markup specifically for postings that offer easy online applications.

Is the job remote? There’s specific structured data for that too.

Use job posting structured data with caution, however, because Google has strict rules around it.

For example, if you’re no longer seeking candidates for a position, then you have to remove the job posting markup or your site could get a penalty.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.google/products/search, February 2022.