Google Search Console Adds Hourly Data Export To 24-Hour View

Google has expanded its newly launched 24-hour data view in Search Console by adding the ability to export hourly performance data.

This enhancement comes in response to user feedback since the feature’s initial rollout.

The announcement, shared on LinkedIn, stated:

“Last month we announced the 24-hour view in the Search Console Performance reports, and we got lots of positive feedback and feature requests. Today, we’re making the export button available for that view (one of the most requested features): the ability to export data on an hourly basis for the last 24 hours. Enjoy the new data!”

This update allows users to access detailed website performance data within the last 24 hours, broken down by the hour, and export it for further analysis.

Key Details About the 24-Hour Data View

The 24-hour data view, introduced in December, is an upgrade to Google Search Console’s performance reports.

It aims to provide near real-time insights into how website content performs across Google Search, Discover, and News.

Fresher, Faster Data

With the 24-hour view, website owners no longer need to wait up to 48 hours for performance metrics to update.

Data for clicks, impressions, average click-through rate (CTR), and average position is now available with minimal delay.

This feature is handy for monitoring the early performance of newly published content or tracking the immediate impact of updates to existing pages.

It provides timely insights into which search queries drive traffic and how pages rank in search results.

Hourly Breakdown

The 24-hour view includes an hourly breakdown of performance metrics displayed in an overtime graph.

While the data updates as soon as it becomes available, Google notes that incomplete data is marked with a dotted line in the interface to indicate ongoing collection.

You can filter the data by query, page, or country and analyze performance within their local time zone, as determined by browser settings.

How the Export Feature Enhances the 24-Hour View

Adding an export button to the 24-hour view addresses one of the most requested features from users.

With this functionality, you can now download hourly data for the past day, enabling deeper analysis through external tools like Excel or Google Sheets.

This enhancement is expected to help businesses better respond to performance trends and optimize their content strategies.

Why It Matters

By making website metrics more accessible and timely, Google is helping marketers and SEO professionals stay competitive.

To access the 24-hour view, you can go to the performance reports section of Search Console and select the “24 hours” tab. The export button is now available to all users with access to this feature.

As the rollout continues over the coming months, this update highlights Google’s broader commitment to providing real-time tools that enhance website performance tracking and optimization.

