Google Launches New ’24 Hours’ View In Search Console

Google is adding a new feature to Search Console to help track your content’s recent performance.

The ’24 hours’ view will be available in the performance reports and will provide data that is only a few hours old.

This update will be rolled out to all properties over the next few months.

Key Details

Fresher Data

The ’24 hours’ view provides quick insights into your content’s performance by showing data from the last 24 hours.

This feature helps you:

Check how your pages and search queries have performed recently.

See how any newly published content is doing.

Discover which search queries are driving traffic to your content in the last 24 hours.

This view gives you the same metrics as other performance reports, such as clicks, impressions, average click-through rate (CTR), and average position.

You can also break down the data into different categories, such as query, page, and country.

Hourly Data

The ’24 hours’ view shows the most recent data and includes an hourly overtime graph. This graph is found in the Search Results, Discover, and Google News performance reports.

Search Console displays data points as soon as they are available, even if the collection isn’t complete. If data is incomplete, it will be marked with a dotted line in the user interface.

This view shows data in your local time zone based on your browser settings. This way, everyone sees a consistent 24-hour view, regardless of location.

How This Helps

Google says this update has cut the average data delay across Search Console by almost 50%.

To view the ’24 hours’ performance data, open your performance report in Search Console and click on the ’24 hours’ tab.

As this feature becomes available over the next few months, you’ll get more timely insights into how your content is performing in Google Search.

