Google Search Console Adds Custom Annotations To Reports

Google launched custom annotations in Search Console performance reports, giving you a way to add contextual notes directly to traffic data charts.

The feature lets you mark specific dates with notes explaining site changes or external events that affected search performance.

What The Feature Does

Custom annotations appear as markers on Search Console charts. Google’s announcement highlights several common use cases, including infrastructure changes, SEO work, content strategy shifts, and external events that affect business performance such as holidays.

All annotations are visible to everyone with access to a Search Console property. Google recommends avoiding sensitive personal information in notes due to the shared visibility.

Why This Matters

Connecting traffic changes with specific actions taken weeks or months earlier usually means maintaining separate documentation outside Search Console.

Annotations create a change log inside the performance reports you already use.

If you manage multiple properties or work with a larger team, annotations can give everyone a shared record of releases, migrations, and campaigns without relying on external spreadsheets or project tools.

How To Use It

You can add an annotation by right-clicking on a performance chart, selecting “Add annotation,” choosing a date, and entering up to 120 characters of text. The note then appears directly on the chart as a visual reference point alongside clicks, impressions, or other metrics.

Custom annotations are now part of Search Console performance reports and available through the chart context menu.