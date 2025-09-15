Google Search Console Adds Achievements Report To Track Milestones

Google has introduced an Achievements report in Search Console, giving you a dedicated place to see milestones your site reaches and the next goal you’re trending toward.

The feature was announced by Google Search Central on LinkedIn and documented on Google’s help site.

Google’s announcement reads:

“We’re happy to bring Achievements into Search Console as a new report. Up until now, you’d receive achievements via email, and it was part of our previous Insights experience. We know users love the milestones, so we thought we’d create a place where you can check them inside Search Console. We hope you like it and reach MANY milestones.”

How It Works

The report highlights one “In progress” achievement at a time based on your site’s recent clicks from Google Search.

For example, when your site reaches 50 clicks in 28 days for the first time, Search Console recognizes that milestone and you’ll receive a celebratory email.

The page is divided into two sections: In progress and Achieved.

Clicking on an item shows how your traffic stacks up against the previous 28 days, links you to the main Insights report, and highlights success tips and resources.

What It Is (And Isn’t)

Google positions Achievements as a motivational tracker to celebrate growth.

It “wasn’t designed to reflect how Google’s ranking systems work,” so you shouldn’t treat badges as ranking signals.

Availability

If you’ve just added a property to Search Console, you might not see data right away.

New sites can take about 28 days to collect enough information for the report to populate.

Existing sites should see achievements once data is available.

Looking Ahead

Keeping milestones centralized in Search Console simplifies progress updates.

Since the goals are linked to clicks, the report promotes a focus on content that draws in and meets the needs of actual visitors.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock