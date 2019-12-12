Google Reveals Top Trending Searches of 2019

Google released its annual list of top trending searches, revealing the most popular topics in 2019 across different categories.

Google’s data can be filtered by country, or you can view a global list of top trending searches. “Trending” refers to search terms that saw the largest increase in search volume in in 2019 compared to 2018.

In this post I’ll highlight some of the top global searches and top US searches. The full set of data can be viewed here.

Top Trending Global Searches

Overall

India vs South Africa

Cameron Boyce

Copa America

Bangladesh vs India

iPhone 11

News Stories

Copa America

Notre Dame

ICC Cricket World Cup

Hurricane Dorian

Rugby World Cup

People

Antonio Brown

Neymar

James Charles

Jussie Smollett

Kevin Hart

Movies

Avengers: Endgame

Joker

Captain Marvel

Toy Story 4

Aquaman

Top Trending US Searches

Overall

Disney Plus

Cameron Boyce

Nipsey Hussle

Hurricane Dorian

Antonio Brown

News Stories

Hurricane Dorian

Notre Dame Cathedral

Women’s World Cup

Area 51 raid

Copa America

People

Antonio Brown

Jussie Smollett

James Charles

Kevin Hart

R. Kelly

Musicians

R. Kelly

21 Savage

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

A$AP Rocky

Recipes

Shepherd’s pie

Chicken parmigiana

Ham glaze

Charoset

Snickerdoodle cookies

“What is…?”

What is Area 51

What is a VSCO girl

What is momo

What is a boomer

What is quid pro quo

Looking Back at 2010

With the decade coming to a close, Google took a brief look back at what people were searching for in 2010 to show how times have changed in the past 10 years.

Google primarily looked at movies, TV, and music, highlighting that 2010 marked the year of Justin Bieber’s first studio album and the year that Lebron James became a free agent for the first time.

Lastly, Google put together a visualizer showing how trending searches for musicians evolved from month-to-month during the 2010’s.