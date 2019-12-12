Save Now!
Google Reveals Top Trending Searches of 2019

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Google released its annual list of top trending searches, revealing the most popular topics in 2019 across different categories.

Google’s data can be filtered by country, or you can view a global list of top trending searches. “Trending” refers to search terms that saw the largest increase in search volume in in 2019 compared to 2018.

In this post I’ll highlight some of the top global searches and top US searches. The full set of data can be viewed here.

Top Trending Global Searches

Overall
India vs South Africa
Cameron Boyce
Copa America
Bangladesh vs India
iPhone 11

News Stories
Copa America
Notre Dame
ICC Cricket World Cup
Hurricane Dorian
Rugby World Cup

People
Antonio Brown
Neymar
James Charles
Jussie Smollett
Kevin Hart

Movies
Avengers: Endgame
Joker
Captain Marvel
Toy Story 4
Aquaman

Top Trending US Searches

Overall
Disney Plus
Cameron Boyce
Nipsey Hussle
Hurricane Dorian
Antonio Brown

News Stories
Hurricane Dorian
Notre Dame Cathedral
Women’s World Cup
Area 51 raid
Copa America

People
Antonio Brown
Jussie Smollett
James Charles
Kevin Hart
R. Kelly

Musicians
R. Kelly
21 Savage
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
A$AP Rocky

Recipes
Shepherd’s pie
Chicken parmigiana
Ham glaze
Charoset
Snickerdoodle cookies

“What is…?”
What is Area 51
What is a VSCO girl
What is momo
What is a boomer
What is quid pro quo

Looking Back at 2010

With the decade coming to a close, Google took a brief look back at what people were searching for in 2010 to show how times have changed in the past 10 years.

Google primarily looked at movies, TV, and music, highlighting that 2010 marked the year of Justin Bieber’s first studio album and the year that Lebron James became a free agent for the first time.

Lastly, Google put together a visualizer showing how trending searches for musicians evolved from month-to-month during the 2010’s.

Ebook
Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013.

