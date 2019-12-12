Google Reveals Top Trending Searches of 2019

Google released its annual list of top trending searches, revealing the most popular topics in 2019 across different categories.
Google’s data can be filtered by country, or you can view a global list of top trending searches. “Trending” refers to search terms that saw the largest increase in search volume in in 2019 compared to 2018.
In this post I’ll highlight some of the top global searches and top US searches. The full set of data can be viewed here.
Top Trending Global Searches
Overall
India vs South Africa
Cameron Boyce
Copa America
Bangladesh vs India
iPhone 11
News Stories
Copa America
Notre Dame
ICC Cricket World Cup
Hurricane Dorian
Rugby World Cup
People
Antonio Brown
Neymar
James Charles
Jussie Smollett
Kevin Hart
Movies
Avengers: Endgame
Joker
Captain Marvel
Toy Story 4
Aquaman
Top Trending US Searches
Overall
Disney Plus
Cameron Boyce
Nipsey Hussle
Hurricane Dorian
Antonio Brown
News Stories
Hurricane Dorian
Notre Dame Cathedral
Women’s World Cup
Area 51 raid
Copa America
People
Antonio Brown
Jussie Smollett
James Charles
Kevin Hart
R. Kelly
Musicians
R. Kelly
21 Savage
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
A$AP Rocky
Recipes
Shepherd’s pie
Chicken parmigiana
Ham glaze
Charoset
Snickerdoodle cookies
“What is…?”
What is Area 51
What is a VSCO girl
What is momo
What is a boomer
What is quid pro quo
Looking Back at 2010
With the decade coming to a close, Google took a brief look back at what people were searching for in 2010 to show how times have changed in the past 10 years.
Google primarily looked at movies, TV, and music, highlighting that 2010 marked the year of Justin Bieber’s first studio album and the year that Lebron James became a free agent for the first time.
Lastly, Google put together a visualizer showing how trending searches for musicians evolved from month-to-month during the 2010’s.