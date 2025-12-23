Subscribe
Google Reveals The Top Searches Of 2025

Google's Year in Search reveals trending actors, movies, athletes, games, recipes, and travel destinations that captured attention throughout 2025.

  • Google's Gemini topped trending searches, while AI-generated content captured US trend interest.
  • Mikey Madison and Pedro Pascal led global and US actor searches following breakthrough performances in major releases.
  • Sports interest split between global cricket focus and US-specific NFL and basketball players.
In 2025, Google’s AI tool Gemini topped global searches. People tracked cricket matches between India and England, looked up details on the new Pope, and searched for information about Iran and the TikTok ban. They followed LA fires and government shutdowns.

But between the headlines, they also looked up Pedro Pascal and Mikey Madison. They wanted to make hot honey and marry me chicken. They planned trips to Prague and Edinburgh. They searched for bookstores from Livraria Lello in Porto to Powell’s in Portland.

Google’s Year in Search tracks what spiked. These lists show queries that grew the fastest relative to 2024, ranging from breaking news to entertainment, sports, and lifestyle. Together, they present a picture of what captured attention throughout the year.

Top Searches Of 2025

Google’s AI assistant Gemini became the top trending search globally, showing how widely AI tools were embraced throughout the year. The rest of the top 10 was filled with sports, with cricket matches between India and England, the Club World Cup, and the Asia Cup capturing a lot of public interest.

The global top 10 trending searches were:

Global top 10:

  1. Gemini
  2. India vs England
  3. Charlie Kirk
  4. Club World Cup
  5. India vs Australia
  6. Deepseek
  7. Asia Cup
  8. Iran
  9. iPhone17
  10. Pakistan and India

The US list reflected different priorities and diverged from global trends, with Charlie Kirk at the top and entertainment properties ranking highly. KPop Demon Hunters secured the second position.

The US top 10 trending searches were:

US top 10:

  1. Charlie Kirk
  2. KPop Demon Hunters
  3. Labubu
  4. iPhone 17
  5. One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  6. Zohran Mamdani
  7. DeepSeek
  8. Government shutdown
  9. FIFA Club World Cup
  10. Tariffs

News & Current Events

Natural disasters and political events shaped what news topics people were searching for. The LA Fires, Hurricane Melissa, and the TikTok ban drew worldwide interest, while in the US, folks were most often searching about topics like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the government shutdown.

Global top 10:

  1. Charlie Kirk assassination
  2. Iran
  3. US Government Shutdown
  4. New Pope chosen
  5. LA Fires
  6. Hurricane Melissa
  7. TikTok ban
  8. Zohran Mamdani elected
  9. USAID
  10. Kamchatka Earthquake and Tsunami

US top 10:

  1. One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  2. Government shutdown
  3. Charlie Kirk assasination
  4. Tariffs
  5. No Kings protest
  6. Los Angles fires
  7. New Pope chosen
  8. Epstein files
  9. U.S. Presidential Inauguration
  10. Hurricane Melissa

AI-Generated Content Leads US Trends

AI-generated content captured everyone’s attention in the US, with AI-created images and characters popping up all over different categories. The viral AI Barbie, AI action figures, and Ghibli-style AI art topped this year’s trends.

The top US trends included:

  1. AI action figure
  2. AI Barbie
  3. Holy airball
  4. AI Ghostface
  5. AI Polaroid
  6. Chicken jockey
  7. Bacon avocado
  8. Anxiety dance
  9. Unfortunately, I do love
  10. Ghibli

People

Music artists and political figures were among the most searched people worldwide. d4vd, Kendrick Lamar, and the newly elected Pope Leo XIV attracted the most international attention. In the US, searches mainly centered on political appointees such as Zohran Mamdani and Karoline Leavitt.

Global top 10:

  1. d4vd
  2. Kendrick Lamar
  3. Jimmy Kimmel
  4. Tyler Robinson
  5. Pope Leo XIV
  6. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  7. Shedeur Sanders
  8. Bianca Censori
  9. Zohran Mamdani
  10. Greta Thunberg

US top 10:

  1. Zohran Mamdani
  2. Tyler Robinson
  3. d4vd
  4. Erika Kirk
  5. Pope Leo XIV
  6. Shedeur Sanders
  7. Bonnie Blue
  8. Karoline Leavitt
  9. Andy Byron
  10. Jimmy Kimmel

    Entertainment

    Actors

    Breakthrough performances drove increased actor searches. Mikey Madison saw a spike in global searches after her acclaimed role in Anora, while Pedro Pascal led searches in the US.

    Global top 5:

    1. Mikey Madison
    2. Lewis Pullman
    3. Isabela Merced
    4. Song Ji Woo
    5. Kaitlyn Dever

    US top 5:

    1. Pedro Pascal
    2. Malachi Barton
    3. Walton Goggins
    4. Pamela Anderson
    5. Charlie Sheen

    Movies

    Expected franchise entries and original films topped movie searches. Anora was the top globally, while KPop Demon Hunters gained US popularity, alongside major releases such as The Minecraft Movie and Thunderbolts.

    Global top 5:

    1. Anora
    2. Superman
    3. Minecraft Movie
    4. Thunderbolts*
    5. Sinners

    US top 5:

    1. KPop Demon Hunters
    2. Sinners
    3. The Minecraft Movie
    4. Happy Gilmore 2
    5. Thunderbolts*

        Books

        Contemporary romance and classic literature were the most searched genres. Colleen Hoover’s “Regretting You” and Rebecca Yarros’s “Onyx Storm” topped both global and US charts, while George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” and “1984” saw a resurgence in popularity.

        Global top 10:

        1. Regretting You – Colleen Hoover
        2. Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros
        3. Lights Out – Navessa Allen
        4. The Summer I Turned Pretty – Jenny Han
        5. The Housemaid – Freida McFadden
        6. Frankenstein – Mary Shelley
        7. It – Stephen King
        8. Animal Farm – George Orwell
        9. The Witcher – Andrzej Sapkowski
        10. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid – Jeff Kinney

        US top 10:

        1. Regretting You – Colleen Hoover
        2. Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros
        3. Lights Out – Navessa Allen
        4. The Summer I Turned Pretty – Jenny Han
        5. The Housemaid – Freida McFadden
        6. It – Stephen King
        7. Animal Farm – George Orwell
        8. The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald
        9. To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee
        10. 1984 – George Orwell

        Podcasts

        Podcast searches were driven by political commentary and celebrity-hosted shows. The Charlie Kirk Show ranked first both worldwide and in the US, while sports podcast New Heights and Michelle Obama’s “IMO” gained attention in the US.

        Global top 10:

        1. The Charlie Kirk Show
        2. New Heights
        3. This Is Gavin Newsom
        4. Khloé In Wonder Land
        5. Good Hang With Amy Poehler
        6. Candace
        7. The Meidastouch Podcast
        8. The Ruthless Podcast
        9. The Venus Podcast
        10. The Mel Robbins Podcast

        US top 10:

        1. New Heights
        2. The Charlie Kirk Show
        3. IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Davidson
        4. This Is Gavin Newsom
        5. Good Hang With Amy Poehler
        6. Khloé In Wonder Land
        7. The Severance Podcast
        8. The Rosary in a Year
        9. Unbothered
        10. The Bryce Crawford Podcast

        Sports Events

        International soccer tournaments attracted the most global sports searches. The FIFA Club World Cup, Asia Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy were the top interests worldwide, while in the US, searches centered on domestic events like the Ryder Cup and UFC championships.

        Global top 10:

        1. FIFA Club World Cup
        2. Asia Cup
        3. ICC Champions Trophy
        4. ICC Women’s World Cup
        5. Ryder Cup
        6. EuroBasket
        7. Concacaf Gold Cup
        8. 4 Nations Face-Off
        9. UFC 313
        10. UFC 311

        US top 10:

        1. Ryder Cup
        2. 4 Nations Face-Off
        3. UFC 313
        4. UFC 311
        5. College Football Playoff
        6. Super Bowl LX
        7. NBA Finals
        8. World Series
        9. Stanley Cup Finals
        10. March Madness

        Lifestyle And Gaming

        Anticipated game releases led search trends. Arc Raiders was the most-searched title globally, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the top search in the US, alongside popular titles such as Battlefield 6 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

        Global top 5 games:

        1. Arc Raiders
        2. Battlefield 6
        3. Strands
        4. Split Fiction
        5. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

        US top 5 games:

        1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
        2. Battlefield 6
        3. Hollow Knight: Silksong
        4. ARC Raiders
        5. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

          Music (US Only)

          Emerging artists and well-known musicians drove music searches. d4vd led in musician searches, whereas Taylor Swift led song rankings with various tracks, including “Wood” and “The Fate of Ophelia.”

          Top 5 musicians:

          1. d4vd
          2. KATSEYE
          3. Bad Bunny
          4. Sombr
          5. Doechii

          Top 5 songs:

          1. Wood – Taylor Swift
          2. DtMF – Bad Bunny
          3. Golden – HUNTR/X
          4. The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
          5. Father Figure – Taylor Swift

          Travel (US Only)

          Major cities and popular European destinations drove travel itinerary searches. Boston, Seattle, and Tokyo led domestic travel plans, while Prague and Edinburgh were notably popular for European trips.

          Top 10 travel itinerary searches:

          1. Boston
          2. Seattle
          3. Tokyo
          4. New York
          5. Prague
          6. London
          7. San Diego
          8. Acadia National Park
          9. Edinburgh
          10. Miami

            Google Maps

            Google Maps data represents the most-searched locations on Maps in 2025.

            Bookstores

            Historic and iconic bookstores drew worldwide attention on Google Maps. Portugal’s Livraria Lello and Tokyo’s Animate Ikebukuro were the most searched internationally, while Powell’s City of Books in Portland ranked highest in US bookstore interest.

            Global top 5:

            1. Livraria Lello, Porto District, Portugal
            2. animate Ikebukuro main store, Tokyo, Japan
            3. El Ateneo Grand Splendid, Buenos Aires, Argentina
            4. Shakespeare and Company, Île-de-France, France
            5. Libreria Acqua Alta, Veneto, Italy

            US top 5:

            1. Powell’s City of Books, Portland, Oregon
            2. Strand Book Store, New York, New York
            3. The Last Bookstore, Los Angeles, California
            4. Kinokuniya New York, New York, New York
            5. Stanford University Bookstore, Stanford, California

                Looking Back

                That’s what caught attention in 2025. People searched for breaking news about natural disasters and political changes. They tracked sports tournaments and looked up new AI tools. They followed major world events.

                And between those searches, they looked up actors after breakthrough performances, found recipes they saw on social feeds, and planned trips to places they’d been thinking about for years.

                The trends don’t tell you what mattered most. They tell you what people were curious about when they had a spare moment, whether that was understanding a major news event or finding the perfect travel itinerary.

                You can watch the full Google Year In Search video below:

                The full Year in Search data is at trends.withgoogle.com/year-in-search/2025.

