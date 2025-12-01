Google Reports Search Console Page Indexing Report Delays

Google is alerting website owners to delays affecting the Page indexing report in Search Console.

The company announced via LinkedIn that the report is experiencing longer than usual data delays.

What’s Happening

Google Search Central posted:

“We’re currently experiencing longer than usual delays in the Search Console Index Coverage report. This only affects reporting, not crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites. We’ll update here once this issue is resolved.”

A screenshot accompanying the announcement shows the Page indexing report with data last updated on November 18.

Why This Matters

If you’ve noticed your Page indexing report data appears stale, this explains the discrepancy. Your pages are still being crawled and indexed normally.

The delay means you may not see recent indexing status changes reflected in the report. This could affect troubleshooting workflows that rely on up-to-date indexing data.

Looking Ahead

Google has committed to providing an update when the issue is resolved. In the meantime, you can verify indexing status for individual URLs using the URL Inspection tool, which operates independently of the aggregate reporting data.

Featured Image: aileenchik/Shutterstock