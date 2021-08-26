Try for Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Tools

Google Reports Data Loss in Search Console

Google reports it lost data in Search Console in the month of August.

Google Reports Data Loss in Search Console

Google reports there was a data loss in Search Console in the month of August. As a result, you may see drop in your performance reports.

The issue affects Search and Discover data collected on August 23 & 24.

SEOs should add an annotation to their reports regarding the data loss, otherwise it will look like a significant performance drop occurred on those dates.

Rest assured the issue only impacts Search Console reports. It did not impact a website’s actual performance in Search and Discover.

This is confirmed by Google on the Search Console data anomalies page, which reads:

August 23-24 (Search, Discover)
An internal problem caused a data loss in Search and Discover performance during this period. Users might see a significant data drop in their performance reports during this period. This does not reflect any drop in clicks or impressions for your site, only missing data in Search Console.”

Advertisement
Continue Reading Below

There’s no indication from Google the missing data will ever return, so it’s best to assume it’s gone for good.

It appears the issue has been resolved and Search Console is back to collecting data as usual.

Though if there are any lingering problems Google will surely keep everyone informed.

Source: Search Console Help

Featured Image: fotogestoeber/Shutterstock

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next