Google Reports Data Loss in Search Console

Google reports there was a data loss in Search Console in the month of August. As a result, you may see drop in your performance reports.

The issue affects Search and Discover data collected on August 23 & 24.

SEOs should add an annotation to their reports regarding the data loss, otherwise it will look like a significant performance drop occurred on those dates.

Rest assured the issue only impacts Search Console reports. It did not impact a website’s actual performance in Search and Discover.

This is confirmed by Google on the Search Console data anomalies page, which reads:

“August 23-24 (Search, Discover)

An internal problem caused a data loss in Search and Discover performance during this period. Users might see a significant data drop in their performance reports during this period. This does not reflect any drop in clicks or impressions for your site, only missing data in Search Console.”

There’s no indication from Google the missing data will ever return, so it’s best to assume it’s gone for good.

It appears the issue has been resolved and Search Console is back to collecting data as usual.

Though if there are any lingering problems Google will surely keep everyone informed.

