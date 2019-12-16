Google’s New Publisher Center & Other News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On the latest episode of Marketing O’Clock, we’re celebrating our 100th episode!

We’ll tell you about Google’s Publisher Center, custom metrics in Facebook Ads, and reorganized top stories in the Google search results.

Plus, Google released the Year in Search report for 2019 and we guess which celebrities made the top 10 list. Apparently people spent a lot of time searching for “heroes” this year, but Google’s definition of the term seems to be pretty loose.

Join hosts Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld as they break down these digital marketing news stories:

Shep tells you how to use custom metrics and cross-account reporting, which were introduced “just in time for the holiday season.”

Jess covers the new carousel layout for Top Stories on mobile and Greg has some exciting NASA trivia.

Greg tells us about the new tool that helps publishers manage their content across Google properties. But is it really that new?

Then, we serve up a fiery SEO take courtesy of Ryan Jones:

if you create a page and then tell your SEO to "SEO IT." It's going to suck. Instead, tell your SEO what type of visitor you want to attract, and what your goal is, and they can help you create a page that that will kill it. — Ryan Jones (@RyanJones) December 9, 2019

We answer all of these important digital marketing questions:

Who were the top searched athletes on Twitter in 2019?

What are the names of Jupiter’s moons?

When did U.K. political ads disappear from Facebook’s ad library?

Where is Google’s BERT update live now?

Why would someone use incognito mode in Google Maps?

Plus, Greg has an epic lifehack for finding the best retail promo codes on the internet and we argue over which U.S. city has the best pizza.

Thank you to our listeners who have tuned in for 100 weeks straight! We can’t wait to bring you 100 more episodes.

For more information on today's articles, visit the Marketing O'Clock site.