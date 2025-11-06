Google Performance Max Adds Waze Ads And Channel Reporting

Google is adding Waze ads to Performance Max campaigns for store goals in the United States and expanding channel performance reporting across Performance Max.

Waze Ads In Performance Max For Store Goals

Waze placements can now appear as Promoted Places in Navigation pins.

You don’t need to upload new creatives. Performance Max will use your existing assets and optimize toward Store Visits, Store Sales, or Local Actions such as Directions.

Google describes this as an extension of Local Ads designed to capture on-the-go intent during last-minute trips and longer holiday journeys.

Channel Performance Reporting

Channel performance reporting gives you clearer visibility into where your Performance Max ads run.

In the coming weeks, you’ll also see dedicated reporting for search partners and the ability to access the channel performance report from manager accounts.

Recent improvements include bulk reporting and download and the option to segment results for deeper analysis.

Why It Matters

When running store-goal campaigns, Waze inventory can help you reach people who are already navigating near your locations.

On the reporting side, channel-level visibility makes it easier to evaluate how each surface contributes to outcomes, compare ROI across channels, and adjust budgets without guessing.

Looking Ahead

Google plans to expand Waze inventory beyond the U.S. in 2026.

Watch for changes in direction requests, Store Visits, and offline sales after Waze inventory is enabled.

For reporting, keep an eye on the search partner breakdown and MCC access to streamline cross-account reviews during peak season.

Featured Image: PhotoGranary02/Shutterstock