Google Opens Gemini Deep Research To Free Users (With Limits)

Google announced it will make its Deep Research feature available to all users for free on a limited basis, while introducing several updates to Gemini.

With this rollout, Gemini is now equipped with enhanced reasoning capabilities, personalization features, and expanded app connectivity.

Free Access with Limitations

Google’s Deep Research tool, which processes information from multiple websites and documents, will now be accessible to non-paying users “a few times a month.”

Gemini Advanced subscribers will continue to have more extensive access to the feature.

The company describes Deep Research as an AI research assistant that searches and synthesizes web information.

Google reports the feature has been updated with its Flash Thinking 2.0 model, which displays its reasoning process while browsing.

Google stated in its announcement:

“Gemini users can try Deep Research a few times a month at no cost, and Gemini Advanced users get expanded access to Deep Research.”

The feature is rolling out in more than 45 languages.

Model Updates

The Flash Thinking 2.0 model has been updated to include file upload capabilities and faster processing speeds.

For paid subscribers, the system now processes up to 1 million tokens in a context window.

Dave Citron, Senior Director of Product Management for the Gemini app, stated in the announcement that the updated model is “trained to break down prompts into a series of steps to strengthen its reasoning capabilities.”

Testing has shown the system can still make errors in both analysis and conclusions, the company acknowledged.

Additional Features

Google also announced a new experimental personalization feature that connects with users’ Google apps and services. The feature uses data from search history to provide tailored responses to queries such as restaurant recommendations.

See: Google Search History Can Now Power Gemini AI Answers

Additional app integrations now include Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Photos, allowing users to make requests involving multiple applications. Google Photos integration is planned for the coming weeks.

Lastly, announced that its Gems feature, which lets users create customized AI assistants for specific topics, is now available to all users at no cost.

These updates are available now at gemini.google.com.

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.google.com, March 2025.