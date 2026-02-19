Google Offers AI Certificate Free For Eligible U.S. Small Businesses

Google has launched the Google AI Professional Certificate, a self-paced program covering data analysis, content creation, research, and vibe coding.

Every participant receives three months of free access to Google AI Pro. Eligible U.S. small businesses can access the entire program at no cost through a separate application (more on eligibility below).

The certificate is available now on Coursera, Google Skills, and Udemy. In the U.S. and Canada, the subscription costs $49 per month.

What The Certificate Covers

The program consists of seven modules, each of which can be completed in about an hour. No prior AI experience is required.

Participants complete more than 20 hands-on activities. These include creating presentations and marketing materials, conducting deep research, building infographics, analyzing data, and building custom apps without writing code.

After completing all seven modules, participants earn a Google certificate they can add to LinkedIn and share with employers.

Free Access For Eligible U.S. Small Businesses

Google is offering the certificate at no cost to eligible U.S. small and medium-sized businesses with 500 or fewer employees. The offer also includes three months of free Google Workspace Business Standard (for new Workspace customers, up to 300 seats).

To qualify, businesses must be registered in the U.S. and submit their Employer Identification Number (EIN) through a dedicated application on Coursera. Coursera said the verification process takes 5-7 business days.

Businesses can also apply at grow.google/small-business. Google said it is working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and America’s Small Business Development Centers to distribute the program.

How This Helps

The program builds on Google AI Essentials, which has become the most popular course on Coursera. The AI Professional Certificate goes further, focusing on applied use cases rather than introductory concepts.

The certificate focuses on tools like Gemini, NotebookLM, and Google AI Studio, so the skills are tied to Google’s ecosystem. Google launched a separate Generative AI Leader certification for Google Cloud in May 2025, though that program focused on non-technical business leaders and required a $99 exam fee. The new AI Professional Certificate has no exam fee.

Looking Ahead

The Google AI Professional Certificate is available now on Coursera, Google Skills, and Udemy. Eligible U.S. small businesses can apply for no-cost access at grow.google/small-business.

For professionals already familiar with Google’s AI tools through earlier training programs, this certificate adds structured, employer-recognized credentials to practical skills you may already be developing on your own.