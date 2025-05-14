Google Launches Generative AI Certification With Free Training

Google Cloud has announced a new ‘Generative AI Leader’ certification program for non-technical professionals.

This Google-specific certification helps you learn about generative AI using Google’s tools.

While the certification exam costs $99, Google offers free training materials. This allows you to explore Google’s AI offerings before deciding whether to pursue the official credential.

It’s important to note that this certification is specifically tailored to Google Cloud’s AI ecosystem.

If you’re looking for training on other AI tools like ChatGPT or Microsoft’s Copilot, this program isn’t for you. This certification focuses on Google’s approach to AI and its specific products.

What the Google Certification Covers

If you decide to take the certification exam, it costs $99 USD and takes 90 minutes.

The test covers four main areas:

Fundamentals of generative AI (~30%): Basic concepts and terms Google Cloud’s generative AI offerings (~35%): How Google Cloud tools help with AI-powered work Techniques to improve generative AI model output (~20%): Ways to get better results from AI Business strategies for a successful gen AI solution (~15%): Best practices for safe, responsible AI use

Worth Considering?

The certification might offer career benefits for those who work in Google-centric environments.

According to Google’s data from late 2024, over 80% of people with Google Cloud certifications say the credentials helped them get new job opportunities and faster promotions.

The free training provides skills specific to Google Workspace and Google Cloud. This knowledge could be directly applicable if your organization uses Google’s AI tools for content creation, audience analysis, and campaigns.

If you choose to get certified, you’ll have an official way to prove your knowledge of Google’s AI ecosystem. The certification also covers responsible AI use and business strategy within the Google framework.

Availability & Registration

The free training is available now on Google Cloud Skills Boost.

For professionals who work extensively with Google products, these free resources offer a no-risk way to enhance your knowledge of Google’s AI tools, with the option to get certified if it makes sense for your career goals.

Featured Image: Thrive Studios/Shutterstock