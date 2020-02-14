Download for Free!
Google's New Partner Program Requirements Show No Love for Agencies & This Week's News [PODCAST]

Christine Zirnheld Christine Zirnheld
Christine Zirnheld Christine ZirnheldDigital Marketer at Cypress North
Google's New Partner Program Requirements Show No Love for Agencies & This Week's News [PODCAST]
Join Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld for Marketing O’Clock. We’re breaking down these digital marketing news stories:

Google’s new Partner requirements

On this week’s episode of Rant O’Clock, Google is making Partners jump through hoops if they want to retain their badges.

Spend requirements doubled, new certifications are required, and Google will consider campaign optimization scores when determining Partner status.

Active advertisers on Pinterest doubled in 2019

Pinterest’s Q4 2019 performance data is here and it’s very impressive. They saw more users, more features, and more user adoption of those features, meaning more opportunity for advertisers.

Google search update was non-core

Danny Sullivan confirms there was an update to Google Search last week, but that it was a non-core update. Some members of the search community are still reeling from the aftereffects.

Microsoft Advertising has a new feature IF you want to customize text ads

Learn how to use Microsoft’s new IF function to customize your ads based on user device or audience.

Say goodbye to ISP and Network Service Provider data in Google Analytics

Google Analytics no longer supports ISP and Network Service Provider data dimensions. Jess tells you how this change will affect reports and filters in GA.

Then, In our take of the week segment, we’re hosting a take-off of fiery tweets about the new Google Partner requirements.

We’ll answer all these marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • Who found two handy new Google Merchant Center reports this week?
  • What Google Ads reports now include change history information?
  • When is IGTV monetization coming to Instagram?
  • Where should you go for Valentine’s Day dinner, according to Yelp showcase ads?
  • Why are some Google Posts being rejected?
  • How can you improve your local ranking on Google?

Plus, we play Margo Polo as we discuss a movie title change in the name of SEO.

Like what you heard? Head over to the Marketing O’Clock site to read today’s articles and subscribe.

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

