Google My Business: Edit Listings From Search & Maps

Google is letting businesses make edits to their GMB listings while they’re being viewed in Google Maps and search results.

This change will allow businesses to quickly update their information without having to log-in to Google My Business.

“When it comes to your business’s online presence, putting your best foot forward matters. And with more than 15 million edits made to Business Profiles each month, we know how important it is to quickly make changes so your business information on Google is engaging and up to date—from adding a phone number to sharing COVID-19 safety requirements with customers.”

In addition to updating profile information, businesses will be able to do all of the following within Search & Maps:

Create posts

Reply to reviews

Add photos

How to Edit Google My Business Listings From Search & Maps

In order to make edits to your GMB listing from either search results or Maps, first make sure you’re signed in with the Google account used to verify your business.

On Google Maps, tap your profile picture on the top right corner of the mobile app and select “Your Business Profile” to access the profile management tools.

On Google Search, you can simply search for your business to begin making changes.

You can look up your business by searching for its name, or using the query “my business.” From there you can update your profile.

The “my business” command is currently available in English and will expand to other languages over the coming months.

Other New Google My Business Tools

With this update Google is rolling out more free tools in Maps and Search.

These new tools are designed to help businesses understand how they’re performing and how they can further enhance their online presence.

Going forward, businesses will see a revamped performance page that contains new customer interaction insights.

Google says the new performance page will be updated on a monthly basis, so this is not something that needs to be checked every day.

The performance page is expected to evolve over the coming months to provide even more helpful data.

“All of these features will be available on an upgraded merchant interface that will offer helpful recommendations about how you can improve your Google presence—whether it’s adding information to your Business Profile, responding to recent customer reviews, or using Google Ads to help your business stand out.”

Google notes there are no changes to how business information is updated through the Google My Business website or mobile app.

Business owners can continue to use those tools as they always have.

Source: Google